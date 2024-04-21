Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: How Shashank, Ashutosh became Punjab's saving grace?

IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT: How Shashank, Ashutosh became Punjab's saving grace?

In the failure of the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Lima Livingstone as recognised finishers for Punjab, the two unheard names are now the heroes that the Kings and their fans look up to in every game

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma IPL 2024 . Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, two players who were unknown ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, are now household names amongst the fans of the Punjab Kings. The Kings are struggling big-time this season, but these two lower-order, uncapped Indian batters have made the headlines in all of their last three home games. They are actually what you call a 'saving grace' for a franchise that has struggled to live up to the expectations. 

Ashutosh- Shashank's contribution to Punjab's batting 

While the entire Punjab batting order in the first seven matches of the side has put on 820 runs at an average of 20 and strike rate of 127, the duo of Sashank and Ashutish have put on 343 at an astounding average of 57 and threatening strike rate of 190. 

PBKS Batting Contributions - IPL 2024
Players Runs Average Strike Rate
Ashutosh and Shashanfi 343 57.1 190
Other Batters 820 20 127

Punjab Kings' uncapped players have faced the highest number of balls 

Among the uncapped players of all the teams, it is those of the Punjab Kings that have faced the most number of balls in IPL 2024. The combination of Parabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, the three mainstays of Punjab batting among uncapped players, has played 293 balls and averaged 33 with a strike rate of 157. 


Most Balls Faced Uncapped Indian Batters - IPL 2024
Team Balls Faced Average Strike Rate
PBKS 293 33 167
RR 234 58 150
SRH 199 44 198
RCB 129 19 144
GT 117 15 116
LSG 112 23 125
DC 109 13 133
KKR 105 24 162
MI 31 18 177
CSK 7 7 200

Ashutosh and Shashank: Great strikers of the ball 

Not only have the 25-year-old Ashutsh and 32-year-old Shashank scored big runs, but their biggest strength has been the rate at which they have scored those runs. While Ashutosh has struck at 205, equalling Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik as the player with the highest strike rate in IPL 2024, Shashank strikes at 180 to rank among the top 10 as well. 

Highest Strike Rate in IPL 2024 (Min. 150 runs scored)
Player Strike Rate
Dinesh Karthik 205
Ashutosh Sharma 205
Heinrich Klaasen 199
Travis Head 199
Abhishek Sharma 197
Tristan Stubbs 191
Sunil Narine 188
Shashank Singh 180
Ishan Kishan 173

In the failure of the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Lima Livingstone as recognised finishers for Punjab, the two unheard names are now the heroes that the Kings and their fans look up to in every game. 

