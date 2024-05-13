IPL 2024: GT vs KKR head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 63 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13 (Monday). Kolkata have already qualified for the IPL 2024 Playoffs and will be aiming to end the league phase as top two team. Meanwhile, like RCB and DC, Gujarat are still in the race for the playoffs and they are in must-win situation today but they have to improve their net runrate, which is (-)1.063.
GT vs KKR Head-to-head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Gujarat Titans have a slight advantage with two wins in three matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
- Total matches played: 3
- Gujarat Titans won: 2
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
GT vs KKR head-to-head at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata
- Total matches played: 1
- Gujarat Titans won: 1
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
GT vs KKR head-to-head in Ahmedabad
- Matches played: 1
- Gujarat Titans won: 0
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1
- Abandoned: 0
|GT vs KKR head-to-head venue wise
|Venues
|Matches played
|GT won
|KKR won
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|Eden Gardens
|1
|1
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|-
|1
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
|Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|33
|Matches won batting first
|15
|Matches won batting second
|18
|Average first innings total
|172.85
|Runs per over
|8.62
|Runs per wicket
|28.21
|Highest total recorded
|233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024
|IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|4
|Matches won batting second
|6
|Average first innings score
|188.7
|Average first innings winning score
|195.55
|Average powerplay score
|57.6
|Average death-over score
|53
IPL 2024 key toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 4
- Average first innings total: 175
- Average second innings total: 171
Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report for GT vs KKR match
Ahmedabad wicket is expected to be batting friendly and an high-scoring game is on the cards. However, with both sides having world-class spinners in their ranks, it is expected that they come into the play at Narendra Modi Stadium, which has big boundaries.
Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs KKR IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall on May 13, 2024 in Ahmedabad. In the evening, the temperatures in Ahmedabad is likely to be around 30 degree celcius with humidity at 50 per cent.