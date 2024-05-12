Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: CSK, RR, RCB, DC rankings; top batters and bowlers

RCB and DC are in a must-win situation with qualification for the IPL 2024 playoffs hinges on the result of their match. Check orange and purple cap holders here

IPL 2024 key stats
IPL 2024 key stats: Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the two teams lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. If Bengaluru lose today's second match, which starts at 7:30 PM IST, they will be out of the race for a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Meanwhile, a win for Delhi Capitals means they will play yet another must-win game at home against Lucknow Super Giants, thus the race for playoffs will heat up.

Check CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024

However, the advantage for Delhi is CSK playing against Rajasthan in today's first match. A win for Chennai means, they keep their playoff hopes alive with Delhi and Lucknow being the other two teams who can finish the league stage on 16 points. 

If CSK ends up losing today's match, they can still qualify for the playoffs with 14 points but have to depend on the result of other teams.


Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, become the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the Playoffs with 18 points if they win today's match against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 0 18 1.428
2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 16 0.476
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
4 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 12 0.491
5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316
6 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 10 0.217
8 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 10 -1.063
9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423
Check IPL 2024 points table

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Virat Kohli has the orange cap with 634 runs in 12 matches.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 12 12 3 634 113* 70.44 413 153.51 1 5 55 30
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 12 12 2 541 108* 54.1 371 145.82 1 4 57 16
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16
5 Sanju Samson
RR		 11 11 4 471 86 67.29 288 163.54 0 5 44 23

IPL 2024 purple cap holders

The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
2 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 12 12 41 400 20 15/03/24 20 9.75 12.3 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Harshit Rana
KKR		 10 9 34.1 332 16 24/03/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 0 0
5 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS		 12 12 42.2 437 16 29/04/24 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0



First Published: May 12 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

