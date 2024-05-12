IPL 2024 points table: CSK, RR, RCB, DC rankings; top batters and bowlers





Check CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the two teams lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. If Bengaluru lose today's second match, which starts at 7:30 PM IST, they will be out of the race for a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Meanwhile, a win for Delhi Capitals means they will play yet another must-win game at home against Lucknow Super Giants, thus the race for playoffs will heat up.

However, the advantage for Delhi is CSK playing against Rajasthan in today's first match. A win for Chennai means, they keep their playoff hopes alive with Delhi and Lucknow being the other two teams who can finish the league stage on 16 points.

ALSO READ: CSK playoffs scenarios: How can Chennai make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs? If CSK ends up losing today's match, they can still qualify for the playoffs with 14 points but have to depend on the result of other teams.





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 0 18 1.428 2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 16 0.476 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 4 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 12 0.491 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316 6 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 10 0.217 8 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 10 -1.063 9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271 10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423 Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, become the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the Playoffs with 18 points if they win today's match against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 12 12 3 634 113* 70.44 413 153.51 1 5 55 30 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 12 12 2 541 108* 54.1 371 145.82 1 4 57 16 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16 5 Sanju Samson

RR 11 11 4 471 86 67.29 288 163.54 0 5 44 23

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2 Harshal Patel

PBKS 12 12 41 400 20 15/03/24 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Harshit Rana

KKR 10 9 34.1 332 16 24/03/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 0 0 5 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS 12 12 42.2 437 16 29/04/24 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0

Virat Kohli has the orange cap with 634 runs in 12 matches.The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.