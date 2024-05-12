IPL 2024 points table: CSK, RR, RCB, DC rankings; top batters and bowlers

Check CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.491
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|0.217
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli has the orange cap with 634 runs in 12 matches.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|12
|12
|3
|634
|113*
|70.44
|413
|153.51
|1
|5
|55
|30
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|12
|12
|2
|541
|108*
|54.1
|371
|145.82
|1
|4
|57
|16
|3
| Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|5
| Sanju Samson
RR
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.29
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|44
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holders
The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|12
|12
|41
|400
|20
|15/03/24
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|0
|0
|3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
| Harshit Rana
KKR
|10
|9
|34.1
|332
|16
|24/03/24
|20.75
|9.71
|12.81
|0
|0
|5
| Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|12
|12
|42.2
|437
|16
|29/04/24
|27.31
|10.32
|15.87
|1
|0