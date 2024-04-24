Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: CSK, DC, GT rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

DC have a chance to replace Gujarat Titans at sixth position on IPL 2024 leaderboard if they manage to win today's match. Virat Kohli has the orange cap, while Bumrah has the purple cap

IPL 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:27 AM IST
Gujarat Titans (GT) have a chance to move to the fifth position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 if they win their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 24 (Wednesday). However, the fifth position is the best Gujarat can achieve after DC vs GT's match courtesy of their inferior Net Run Rate of (-) 1.055. 

Meanwhile, DC have a chance to replace Gujarat Titans at sixth position on IPL 2024 leaderboard if they manage to win today's match.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to the fifth position on the IPL 2024 team rankings after they faced second successive defeat from the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who jumped to fourth position with 10 points in eight matches. 

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom of the points table.

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 14 0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 10 1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415
6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 8 -1.055
7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 6 -0.227
8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 6 -0.477
9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.292
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 2 -1.046
IPL 2024 Orange cap

Top five highest run-getter in IPL 2024
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 8 8 379 63.17 150.4 36 16
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 349 58.17 142.45 38 10
3 Travis Head 6 6 324 54 216 39 18
4 Riyan Parag 8 7 318 63.6 161.42 22 20
5 Sanju Samson 8 8 314 62.8 152.43 29 13


IPL 2024 Purple cap

Top five highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 8 32 192 13 15.69 204 - 1
2 Yuzvendra Chahal 8 30 180 13 20.38 265 - -
3 Harshal Patel 8 29 174 13 21.38 278 - -
4 Mustafizur Rahman 7 27.3 165 12 23.08 277 1 -
5 Gerald Coetzee 8 28.3 171 12 24 288 1 -

 

