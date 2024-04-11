IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR), despite their loss against the Gujarat Titans by three wickets, remain at the top of the IPL 2024 points table ahead of the big Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 11.
The two teams competing today- Mumbai and Bengaluru are at the eighth and ninth positions in the points table. Not a lot would change after tonight's game in the points table apart from the fact that a big loss could put either of the teams at the bottom of the table and lift the Delhi Capitals up.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remained in the second spot despite losing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. CSK are in the fourth position while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the fourth.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) established their place in the fifth position after beating Punjab Kings. Punjab slipped to the seventh position after GT's thrilling win against RR. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
| IPL Points Table 2024
| Rank
| Teams
| Mat
| W
| L
| NR(No Result)
| Pts.
| NRR
| 1
| Rajasthan Royals
| 5
| 4
| 1
| 0
| 8
| 0.897
| 2
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| 4
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 6
| 1.528
| 3
| Lucknow Super Giants
| 4
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 6
| 0.775
| 4
| Chennai Super Kings
| 5
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 6
| 0.666
| 5
| Sunrisers Hyderabad
| 5
| 3
| 2
| 0
| 6
| 0.344
| 6
| Gujarat Titans
| 6
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 6
| -0.637
| 7
| Punjab Kings
| 5
| 2
| 3
| 0
| 4
| -0.196
| 8
| Mumbai Indians
| 4
| 1
| 3
| 0
| 2
| -0.704
| 9
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| 5
| 1
| 4
| 0
| 2
| -0.843
| 10
| Delhi Capitals
| 5
| 1
| 4
| 0
| 2
| -1.370
Points table updated ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 11
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder ahead of the MI vs RCB match on April 11. He has an opportunity to stretch the lead by playing well in this game. There was a lot of movement in the top five batters list after Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag hit fifties during the RR vs GT match.
| Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
| POS
| Player
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| Runs
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100
| 50
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| Virat Kohli (RCB)
| 5
| 5
| 2
| 316
| 113*
| 105.33
| 216
| 146.29
| 1
| 2
| 29
| 12
| 2
| Riyan Parag (RR)
| 5
| 5
| 2
| 261
| 84*
| 87
| 165
| 158.18
| 0
| 3
| 17
| 17
| 3
| Shubman Gill (GT)
| 6
| 6
| 1
| 255
| 89*
| 51
| 168
| 151
| 0
| 2
| 19
| 9
| 4
| Sanju Samson (RR)
| 5
| 5
| 2
| 246
| 82*
| 82
| 156
| 157.69
| 0
| 3
| 24
| 10
| 5
| Sai Sudharsan (GT)
| 6
| 6
| 0
| 226
| 45
| 37.65
| 177
| 127.68
| 0
| 0
| 23
| 3
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap ahead of the MI vs RCB match on April 11. After he took two wickets against the Gujarat Titans during the RR vs GT match on April 10, Chahal replaced CSK's Mustafizur Rahman at the top.
Gerald Coetzee of Mumbai has an opportunity to move up in the table as he has seven wickets to his name.
| Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
| POS
| Player
| Mat
| Inns
| Ov
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 4w
| 5w
| 1
| Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
| 5
| 5
| 18
| 132
| 10
| 11/3
| 13.20
| 7.33
| 10.80
| 0
| 0
| 2
| Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
| 4
| 4
| 16
| 128
| 9
| 29/4
| 14.22
| 8
| 10.66
| 1
| 0
| 3
| Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
| 5
| 5
| 18.2
| 160
| 8
| 29/4
| 20
| 8.72
| 13.75
| 1
| 0
| 4
| Mohit Sharma (GT)
| 6
| 6
| 23
| 216
| 8
| 25/3
| 27
| 9.39
| 17.25
| 0
| 0
| 5
| Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
| 5
| 5
| 20
| 170
| 7
| 21/2
| 24.28
| 8.5
| 17.14
| 0
| 0
