IPL 2024 MI vs CSK: Will Dhoni play his last match at Wankhede today?





MS Dhoni, when he heads to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the El Clasico (MI vs CSK) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, might be going to the revered ground for one last time as fans and cricket pundits alike are predicting it to be the last dance for the former Indian captain.

Dhoni, 42, had already announced ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season that people are going to see him in a new role. He proved his statement true by renouncing Chennai's captaincy and passing on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

But will he also be playing his last IPL, this is something that can't be taken for granted unless and until said by the man, whose decisions have surprised many since he made his international debut in 2004 for India.

Dhoni's connection with Wankhede

MS Dhoni will play his Last Match at Wankhede on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8Leb4VESlK April 12, 2024 MS Dhoni lifted the converted ICC World Cup 2011 at this very venue when he finished the final against Sri Lanka in style by hitting Nuwan Kulasekara for a six over long-on as a nation of a billion people entered the euphoria that lasted nearly a month. It was the first time that a home team won the cricket World Cup. MS Dhoni lifted the converted ICC World Cup 2011 at this very venue when he finished the final against Sri Lanka in style by hitting Nuwan Kulasekara for a six over long-on as a nation of a billion people entered the euphoria that lasted nearly a month. It was the first time that a home team won the cricket World Cup.

MS Dhoni at Wankhede Stadium with ICC ODI World Cup Trophy. Photo: @BCCI What has Dhoni's record been at Wankhede?

Though Dhoni enjoyed the biggest success of his life by lifting the ODI World Cup as captain of India in 2011 at the Wankhede, he has not been amongst the runs at this venue. The best average for Dhoni at Wankheded is in the ODIs. In Tests, T20Is and IPL matches, Dhoni hasn't been the game-changer at this venue.





Maybe, when he walks out to bet for one last time at home of cricket in India, the best captain the country has ever seen could play an innings to remember. Dhoni would be walking out to play a game at Wankhede for the first time without the captain of a side.