IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: MI vs CSK Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 14) in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the El Classico of the IPL, the baton has now been passed from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to Ruturaj Giakwad and Hardik Pandya. While Mumbai would not look to make any changes to their winning playing 11, Chennai would miss Matheesha Pathiarana, who is not available for selection. In that case, changes in their playing 11 would also be unexpected.

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

[Impact sub: Maheesh Theekshana]

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee,

[Impact substitute -Akash Madhwal]

Mumbai vs Chennai head-to-head

Total matches played: 38

Mumbai Indians won: 21



No result: 0 Abandoned: 0 Chennai Super Kings won: 17

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish

IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 29 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the MI vs CSK live toss take place on Sunday (April 14)?

In IPL 2024, MI vs CSK live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs CSK live match start on April 14?

The Mumbai vs Chennai live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the MI vs CSK IPL match in India for free.