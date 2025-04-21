IPL 2025 brand recall insights: Gender & age shape advertising impact

The study, based on feedback from over 20,000 viewers across 60+ cities, highlights significant demographic divides in how different groups remember brands advertised during the matches.​ ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs GT head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 enters its third week, the ongoing eDART-IPL25 study by CrispInsight and Kadence International has unveiled compelling insights into brand recall patterns among viewers.The study, based on feedback from over 20,000 viewers across 60+ cities, highlights significant demographic divides in how different groups remember brands advertised during the matches.​

Women’s Brand Recall: Everyday Essentials Lead

The study reveals that women viewers are more likely to recall brands in everyday consumption and mobility categories:​

Food & Snacks: 17% recall rate

Two-Wheelers: 6% recall rate

Also Read

Personal Care: 3% recall rate​

These figures suggest that women are more attuned to brands that align with daily life and personal well-being.​

Men’s Brand Recall: Traditional Categories Dominate

In contrast, male viewers show stronger recall in categories traditionally associated with sports advertising:​

Automobiles: 21% recall rate

Fantasy Sports: 48% recall rate

Tyres: 16% recall rate

Financial Services: 6% recall rate​

This indicates that men are more responsive to brands that resonate with their interests and lifestyle choices.​

Youth vs. Seniors: Age-Based Brand Preferences

The study also highlights how brand recall varies across age groups:​

Younger Audiences (15–19 years):

Fantasy Sports Ads: 39% recall

Beverage Brands: 23% recall​

Older Audiences (45+ years):

Banking Services: 29% recall

Liquor Brands: 21% recall

These patterns reflect the differing lifestyle priorities and interests between younger and older viewers.​

The Power of Relevant Advertising

The study underscores that effective advertising is not solely about visibility but about relevance. Brands that align their messaging with the values, preferences, and lifestyles of their target audiences are more likely to achieve higher recall rates.​

A spokesperson from CrispInsight noted, "When brands engage with women or youth-focused categories, even in traditionally underrepresented sectors, they have the potential to create a lasting connection."​

Tailoring Ads to Demographics

The eDART-IPL25 study provides valuable insights for marketers looking to enhance their brand recall during IPL broadcasts. By understanding the demographic nuances in brand recall, advertisers can craft more targeted and effective campaigns that resonate with specific audience segments.