Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 brand recall insights: Gender & age shape advertising impact

IPL 2025 brand recall insights: Gender & age shape advertising impact

The study reveals that women viewers are more likely to recall brands in everyday consumption and mobility categories:

IPL
IPL
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 enters its third week, the ongoing eDART-IPL25 study by CrispInsight and Kadence International has unveiled compelling insights into brand recall patterns among viewers.  The study, based on feedback from over 20,000 viewers across 60+ cities, highlights significant demographic divides in how different groups remember brands advertised during the matches.​ 
 
Women’s Brand Recall: Everyday Essentials Lead 
The study reveals that women viewers are more likely to recall brands in everyday consumption and mobility categories:​
 
Food & Snacks: 17% recall rate
 
Two-Wheelers: 6% recall rate

Also Read

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT playing 11, GT batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu feels Dhoni's CSK may not qualify for playoffs

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT pitch report, highest score, stats at Eden Gardens

MI vs CSK Highlights: Mumbai hand Chennai 9-wicket defeat at home

 
Personal Care: 3% recall rate​
 
These figures suggest that women are more attuned to brands that align with daily life and personal well-being.​
 
Men’s Brand Recall: Traditional Categories Dominate 
In contrast, male viewers show stronger recall in categories traditionally associated with sports advertising:​
 
Automobiles: 21% recall rate
 
Fantasy Sports: 48% recall rate
 
Tyres: 16% recall rate
 
Financial Services: 6% recall rate​
 
This indicates that men are more responsive to brands that resonate with their interests and lifestyle choices.​
 
Youth vs. Seniors: Age-Based Brand Preferences 
The study also highlights how brand recall varies across age groups:​
 
Younger Audiences (15–19 years):
 
Fantasy Sports Ads: 39% recall
 
Beverage Brands: 23% recall​
 
Older Audiences (45+ years):
 
Banking Services: 29% recall
 
Liquor Brands: 21% recall
 
E-commerce Platforms: 18% recall​ 
 
These patterns reflect the differing lifestyle priorities and interests between younger and older viewers.​
 
The Power of Relevant Advertising 
The study underscores that effective advertising is not solely about visibility but about relevance. Brands that align their messaging with the values, preferences, and lifestyles of their target audiences are more likely to achieve higher recall rates.​
 
A spokesperson from CrispInsight noted, "When brands engage with women or youth-focused categories, even in traditionally underrepresented sectors, they have the potential to create a lasting connection."​
 
Tailoring Ads to Demographics 
The eDART-IPL25 study provides valuable insights for marketers looking to enhance their brand recall during IPL broadcasts. By understanding the demographic nuances in brand recall, advertisers can craft more targeted and effective campaigns that resonate with specific audience segments.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: CSK playoffs scenarios - Win remaining matches to reach 16 points

IPL 2025: Why CSK took field against MI wearing black armband at Wankhede

IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers

IPL 2025 points table: Dhoni highlights reason for CSK's 10th-place ranking

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueCricket

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story