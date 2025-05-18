IPL 2025: DC vs GT head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. As the league nears its playoff stage, teams are expected to be more calculated with their tactics, ensuring minimal mistakes as each game could be decisive in determining their postseason fate.

Gujarat Titans currently lead the points table with eight wins from 11 outings. After starting their campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), they bounced back impressively with four back-to-back victories that significantly boosted their confidence. Guided by their young skipper Shubman Gill, GT have shown remarkable consistency, and a win in this fixture would confirm their spot in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, DC vs GT: Delhi weather forecast, hourly rain prediction On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have had a more fluctuating journey. They kicked off their season strong with four straight wins but struggled to maintain that rhythm in the middle phase. Led by Axar Patel, DC now stand with six wins from 11 matches and must win their remaining games to stay in playoff contention. With no team having sealed qualification yet, the battle for the top four is heating up and promises an exciting finish to the league stage.

DC vs GT Head-to-head

Overall

Total Matches Played: 6

DC Won: 3

GT Won: 3

No Result: 0

DC vs GT Head to Head in Delhi

• At Delhi: Mts – 2, DC Won – 1, GT Won – 1

Toss stats: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (in IPL 2025) Arun Jaitley Stadium key toss stats Statistic Value Percentage Matches Played 93 100.00% Matches Won Batting First 45 48.39% Matches Won Batting Second 47 50.54% Matches Won Winning Toss 46 49.46% Matches Won Losing Toss 46 49.46% Matches with No Result 1 1.08%

Delhi weather forecast: DC vs GT, IPL 2025

The weather in Delhi on Sunday is expected to remain dry, with no forecast of rain during the match. Cricket fans can look forward to uninterrupted action under clear skies. Temperatures will be on the higher side, with the maximum reaching up to 42°C and the minimum not dropping below 30°C. The hot conditions could be challenging for players, making hydration and stamina key factors in performance throughout the game.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last meeting between DC and GT took place in IPL 2025 it was the hosts GT who won by 7 wickets in a high scoring game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.