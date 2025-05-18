Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 today's match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 today's match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are enjoying another impressive campaign. The 2022 IPL champions have already secured eight victories this season and currently have 16 points on the table.

DC vs GT
DC vs GT
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bounce back as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 60 of IPL 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. With both teams still in the hunt for playoff qualification, this contest carries high stakes.  Check RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Led by Axar Patel, DC began their campaign in fine form, registering four straight wins before suffering their first loss against Mumbai Indians. They managed to beat Rajasthan Royals but then stumbled with four consecutive defeats. One of their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain, leaving them fifth on the table with 13 points from six victories.
 
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans continue to impress. The 2022 IPL winners have secured eight wins so far and currently top the standings with 16 points, putting them within touching distance of another playoff appearance. 
 
Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 11

Wins: 6
Losses: 4
NR: 1
Win percentage: 60
 
Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 11
Wins: 8
Losses: 3
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 72.73
 
DC playing 11 vs GT (Probable)
 
Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals began IPL 2025 on a strong note, securing four consecutive wins. Their unbeaten run was broken by Mumbai Indians, but they bounced back with a victory over Rajasthan Royals. However, their momentum dipped as they went on to lose four matches in a row. Additionally, their fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain. As a result, DC currently sit in fifth place on the points table with six wins and a total of 13 points.
 
DC playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, T Stubbs, F du Plessis, Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, D Chameera, T Natarajan 
 
DC squad for IPL 2025:
 
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal
 
GT playing 11 vs DC (Probable)
 
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are enjoying another impressive campaign. The 2022 IPL champions have already secured eight victories this season and currently lead the points table with 16 points to their credit.
 
GT playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, G Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
GT squad for IPL 2025:
 
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar
 
DC vs GT key player battles: 
DC Batters vs GT Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Faf du Plessis Rashid Khan 13 68 3 22.7 86
Faf du Plessis Prasidh Krishna 7 41 1 41 95
Faf du Plessis Kagiso Rabada 12 90 5 18 136
KL Rahul Mohammed Siraj 8 108 1 108 183
KL Rahul Rashid Khan 9 64 3 21.3 97
KL Rahul Prasidh Krishna 6 49 3 16.3 126
KL Rahul Kagiso Rabada 11 67 3 22.3 114
KL Rahul Washington Sundar 5 43 1 43 139
KL Rahul Ishant Sharma 4 22 1 22 110
KL Rahul Jayant Yadav 3 18 0 - 82
Axar Patel Rashid Khan 10 77 2 38.5 131
Tristan Stubbs Rashid Khan 6 52 1 52 168
Tristan Stubbs Gerald Coetzee 4 32 1 32 213
Donovan Ferreira Rashid Khan 3 12 2 6 92
Ashutosh Sharma Sai Kishore 2 4 2 2 44
 
GT Batters vs DC Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav 3 22 1 22 110
Sai Sudharsan Axar Patel 2 31 0 - 207
Sai Sudharsan Mukesh Kumar 4 32 0 - 145
Shubman Gill Axar Patel 5 72 0 - 141
Shubman Gill T Natarajan 5 46 0 - 139
Jos Buttler Axar Patel 17 125 3 41.7 132
Jos Buttler Mitchell Starc 8 132 1 132 186
Jos Buttler Kuldeep Yadav 10 99 3 33 132
Jos Buttler Dushmantha Chameera 5 67 0 - 168
Jos Buttler T Natarajan 5 40 0 - 148
Jos Buttler Mukesh Kumar 4 33 1 33 157
Jos Buttler Mohit Sharma 4 42 2 21 210
Rahul Tewatia Axar Patel 4 13 2 6.5 81
Rahul Tewatia T Natarajan 5 41 0 - 178
Rashid Khan Axar Patel 4 30 1 30 125
Dasun Shanaka Kuldeep Yadav 5 21 2 10.5 100
Dasun Shanaka Dushmantha Chameera 4 38 1 38 123
Washington Sundar T Natarajan 2 2 2 1 50
 
