IPL 2025 today's match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bounce back as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 60 of IPL 2025, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. With both teams still in the hunt for playoff qualification, this contest carries high stakes.

Led by Axar Patel, DC began their campaign in fine form, registering four straight wins before suffering their first loss against Mumbai Indians. They managed to beat Rajasthan Royals but then stumbled with four consecutive defeats. One of their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain, leaving them fifth on the table with 13 points from six victories.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs GT pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans continue to impress. The 2022 IPL winners have secured eight wins so far and currently top the standings with 16 points, putting them within touching distance of another playoff appearance.

Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 11

Wins: 6

Losses: 4

NR: 1

Win percentage: 60

Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 11

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 72.73

DC playing 11 vs GT (Probable)

DC playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, T Stubbs, F du Plessis, Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, D Chameera, T Natarajan

DC squad for IPL 2025:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal

GT playing 11 vs DC (Probable)

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are enjoying another impressive campaign. The 2022 IPL champions have already secured eight victories this season and currently lead the points table with 16 points to their credit.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, G Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

GT squad for IPL 2025:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar