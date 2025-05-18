Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, DC vs GT: Delhi weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Fans in Delhi can expect scorching conditions during the match, with temperatures forecasted to range between 35°C and 39°C.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. As both teams chase crucial points in the playoff race, weather conditions in the capital will play a key role in ensuring an uninterrupted contest.  DC vs GT weather report 
DC vs GT weather forecast
 
DC vs GT weather

Fans in Delhi can expect scorching conditions during the match, with temperatures forecasted to range between 35°C and 39°C. Despite the intense heat, humidity levels will remain low, which may slightly ease the discomfort for players and spectators alike. Importantly, no rain is expected throughout the match duration, which is a relief after recent washouts in the tournament.
 
The clear skies and dry weather promise a full game of action for cricket enthusiasts. With the playoffs approaching, this fixture becomes even more significant, especially for DC, who are looking to bounce back from a winless streak and revive their campaign on home turf.    Delhi looking to bounce back at home 
Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to break back into the top four of the IPL 2025 points table as they face current leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) in the evening fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.
 
Gujarat Titans have been in exceptional form this season, winning eight out of their 11 matches and firmly securing the top spot in the standings. Their consistent performances across departments have made them strong contenders for the title. A victory in this match would guarantee GT a place in the playoffs, while also strengthening their bid for a top-two finish—an advantage that offers a valuable second chance in the knockout stage should things go awry.
   
First Published: May 18 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

