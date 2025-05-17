IPL 2025 points table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have regained the top spot as the match between them and Kolkata Knight Riders has been called off due to rain in Bengaluru. The points are shared which takes them to 17 points, 1 point ahead GT in the table now. The Kolkata Knight Riders have become the fourth team to get eliminated from the IPL playoffs as they needed the two points to stay alive in the competition.
Punjab Kings (15 points), Mumbai Indians (14 points), and Delhi Capitals (13 points) follow closely in the standings.
Among the frontrunners, RCB, GT and PBKS are just one win away from securing a playoff berth, while MI and DC must win at least two of their remaining games to stay in contention.
Lucknow Super Giants still have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. With 10 points from 11 matches, they must win all three of their remaining fixtures once the league resumes.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings are the only teams heading into the break with no hope of playoff qualification in IPL 2025.
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|1
|RCB
|17
|8
|3
|1
|0.793
|2
|GT
|16
|8
|3
|0
|0.482
|3
|PBKS
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0.376
|4
|MI
|12
|7
|5
|0
|1.156
|5
|DC
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0.362
|6
|KKR
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0.193
|7
|LSG
|11
|5
|6
|0
|-0.469
|8
|SRH
|11
|3
|7
|1
|-1.192
|9
|RR
|12
|3
|9
|0
|-0.718
|10
|CSK
|12
|3
|9
|0
|-0.992
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard
IPL 2025 has delivered one of the tightest Orange Cap races in tournament history, with only 10 runs separating the top five run-scorers. Currently, Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav sits at the top with 510 runs, closely followed by Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan (509 runs) and Shubman Gill (508 runs). RCB’s Virat Kohli is just behind with 505 runs, while GT’s Jos Buttler rounds off the top five with 500 runs to his name.
|IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|510
|12
|12
|4
|68*
|63.75
|299
|170.56
|0
|3
|51
|26
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|509
|11
|11
|0
|82
|46.27
|332
|153.31
|0
|5
|56
|16
|3
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|508
|11
|11
|1
|90
|50.8
|333
|152.55
|0
|5
|51
|16
|4
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|505
|11
|11
|3
|73*
|63.13
|352
|143.46
|0
|7
|44
|18
|5
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|500
|11
|11
|4
|97*
|71.43
|305
|163.93
|0
|5
|49
|22
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|473
|12
|12
|1
|75
|43
|306
|154.57
|0
|5
|46
|25
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|437
|11
|11
|0
|91
|39.73
|257
|170.03
|0
|4
|45
|24
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|410
|11
|11
|1
|87*
|41
|204
|200.98
|0
|4
|34
|34
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|405
|11
|11
|3
|97*
|50.63
|224
|180.8
|0
|4
|27
|27
|10
|KL Rahul
|DC
|381
|10
|10
|2
|93*
|47.63
|268
|142.16
|0
|3
|30
|16
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard
The competition for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as intense as the battle for the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna currently tops the chart with 20 wickets. Close behind is Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who also has 20 wickets but trails due to a higher economy rate. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood and Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult follow closely, each having taken 18 wickets so far in the tournament.
|IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|BBI
|Avg
|4w
|5w
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|20
|11
|11
|4 for 41
|16.45
|1
|0
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|20
|12
|12
|4 for 18
|17.25
|2
|0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|18
|10
|10
|4 for 33
|17.27
|1
|0
|4
|Trent Boult
|MI
|18
|12
|12
|4 for 26
|19.88
|1
|0
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|17
|12
|12
|3 for 22
|19.29
|0
|0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|16
|11
|10
|3 for 16
|18.18
|0
|0
|7
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|15
|11
|11
|4 for 17
|24.6
|1
|0
|8
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|15
|12
|12
|3 for 25
|25.93
|0
|0
|9
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|14
|11
|11
|3 for 30
|17.64
|0
|0
|10
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|14
|11
|11
|4 for 45
|21.42
|1
|0