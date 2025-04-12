Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS playing 11, SRH batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Playing at home again, it is a good chance for the Sunrisers to get back to winning ways. A slight change in their batting approach could benefit them but their top order is likely to stay the same.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up as the competition intensifies among teams aiming for the top spot on the points table. In Match 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be a crucial clash for both sides. 
 
SRH, despite their explosive form in the previous season where they shattered multiple records, have been unable to replicate that success this year. With just one victory from five matches, they currently sit at the bottom of the table with only two points. Their campaign is quickly slipping away, and they will need a turnaround to stay in contention. 
 
 
In contrast, Punjab Kings have looked like a well-oiled machine this season. With solid performances across departments, they’ve managed to secure three wins in their first four outings. PBKS are currently placed fourth on the leaderboard with six points and will be aiming to continue their strong run as they face a struggling Hyderabad side.
 
Pat Cummins captaincy record in IPL 2025  

Matches: 5
Wins: 1
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
No result: 0
Win percentage: 20
 
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL 2025 
Matches: 4
Wins: 3
Losses: 1
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 75
 
SRH playing 11 vs PBKS
 
Playing at home again, it is a good chance for the Sunrisers to get back to winning ways. A slight change in their batting approach could benefit them but their top order is likely to stay the same for the next encounter.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
 
Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh
 
SRH squad for IPL 2025:  Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby
 
PBKS playing 11 vs SRH
 
Shreyas Iyer and co. would be looking to continue thier good form and take advantage of the por form the hosts are going through. They would be going with the same eleven most probably in order to bring consistency in their performances this season.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, 
 
Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of the SRH vs PBKS match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create your Hyderabad vs Punjab fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.  SRH vs PBKS key player battles: 
Name Bowler Inn. B R SR Dots 4s 6s
Glenn Maxwell Mohammed Shami 11 48 67 139.58 21 7 3
Glenn Maxwell Pat Cummins 6 45 60 133.33 21 9 1
Glenn Maxwell Jaydev Unadkat 3 10 23 230 3 3 1
Marco Jansen Pat Cummins 4 65 26 40 51 3 0
Marcus Stoinis Mohammed Shami 17 108 122 112.96 47 15 2
Marcus Stoinis Pat Cummins 3 32 15 46.88 23 1 0
Marcus Stoinis Abhishek Sharma 1 11 17 154.55 5 0 2
Nehal Wadhera Mohammed Shami 3 7 9 128.57 4 2 0
Shreyas Iyer Pat Cummins 7 35 40 114.29 16 5 1
Shreyas Iyer Jaydev Unadkat 3 13 21 161.54 4 0 2
Shreyas Iyer Travis Head 2 13 38 292.31 2 3 3
Shreyas Iyer Abhishek Sharma 2 6 5 83.33 1 0 0
Abhishek Sharma Arshdeep Singh 6 30 48 160 14 7 2
Abhishek Sharma Lockie  Ferguson 3 15 26 173.33 4 5 0
Abhishek Sharma Marco Jansen 3 11 11 100 6 0 1
Abhishek Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 3 6 10 166.67 2 2 0
Heinrich Klaasen Yuzvendra Chahal 15 113 182 161.06 38 7 16
Heinrich Klaasen Marcus Stoinis 5 32 51 159.38 11 3 4
Heinrich Klaasen Glenn Maxwell 4 22 15 68.18 9 0 0
Heinrich Klaasen Lockie  Ferguson 2 17 23 135.29 7 1 2
Heinrich Klaasen Marco Jansen 6 16 22 137.5 6 2 1
Ishan Kishan Marco Jansen 6 74 76 102.7 47 10 3
Ishan Kishan Marcus Stoinis 12 48 58 120.83 18 2 4
Ishan Kishan Yuzvendra Chahal 7 32 55 171.88 8 3 4
Ishan Kishan Glenn Maxwell 7 31 56 180.65 7 7 2
Ishan Kishan Lockie  Ferguson 6 28 36 128.57 13 3 2
Ishan Kishan Arshdeep Singh 5 15 31 206.67 4 5 1
Kamindu Mendis Arshdeep Singh 1 10 16 160 1 2 0
Travis Head Marco Jansen 9 107 133 124.3 63 20 4
Travis Head Marcus Stoinis 7 106 114 107.55 63 14 4
Travis Head Lockie  Ferguson 7 63 84 133.33 23 6 4
Travis Head Yuzvendra Chahal 7 46 57 123.91 16 3 3
Travis Head Arshdeep Singh 5 22 30 136.36 10 6 0
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

