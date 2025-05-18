IPL 2025: Experts reflect on Kohli's legacy, KKR's exit, and MI's comeback

During an exclusive segment on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, expert panellists including Aaron Finch, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Sanjay Bangar shared their thoughts on the defining moments and key narratives of IPL 2025.

Aaron Finch on KKR’s Downfall

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch did not mince words about Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) exit from the tournament. He highlighted the under-utilisation of Andre Russell, saying:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs GT pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats "When you’ve got someone like Russell, a proven match-winner, batting too low in the order, you limit his impact. That cost KKR dearly. The game against CSK was a turning point—they had it in the bag and still couldn’t close it. It summed up their season: promising moments, but no execution."

Manjrekar on Fans’ Tribute to Virat Kohli

Reflecting on the fanfare during the RCB-KKR match, Sanjay Manjrekar praised supporters for honoring Virat Kohli in a unique way:

"Seeing fans show up in whites at an IPL game to honour Virat’s contribution to Test cricket was incredibly moving. For half a decade, he made the longest format thrilling again. His passion gave Test cricket a heartbeat when it was fading. His legacy as a red-ball leader is unmatched."

Bangar on Kohli’s Retirement from Tests

Sanjay Bangar opened up about his personal reaction to Kohli stepping away from Test cricket:

"It was an emotional moment for me. I felt he still had more to give, but Virat was resolute. He believed it was time. He left on his terms, and that’s something rare. In India, we often struggle with letting go, but he chose the perfect exit – while people still wanted more."

Patidar’s Captaincy & Growth

Commenting on Rajat Patidar’s dual role as batter and captain, Bangar said:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB fans pay tribute to King Kohli despite Bengaluru rain washout "In T20s, opportunities vary. If the top order fires, others get fewer chances. But Rajat hasn’t let that affect his confidence. He’s led admirably and made valuable contributions when he’s had time at the crease. A few low scores are natural in this format."

Finch on Shreyas Iyer’s Switch to Punjab Kings

Aaron Finch applauded Shreyas Iyer’s smooth transition from KKR to Punjab Kings:

"Switching from a championship team to a new environment isn't easy, but Shreyas has shown remarkable adaptability. He’s led with maturity, and his performances, especially in away games, have stood out. He’s been a huge asset for Punjab."

Manjrekar on Mumbai Indians' Late Surge

Assessing Mumbai Indians' return to form, Manjrekar praised their structure and player management:

"Even with some overseas absences looming, MI have built momentum. They’ve slotted players into roles that suit them. Suryakumar Yadav is in outstanding form. Combine that with seasoned finishers like Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit—even with his struggles—you see why they’re always a threat. Like CSK used to have big-game players step up, MI have their own clutch performers."