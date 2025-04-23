IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are hosting Mumbai Indians in the 41st fixture of the season today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss in the match and invited Pat Cummins led SRH to bat first.
Mumbai Indians head into this clash riding high on three straight victories and will aim to continue their winning momentum. Another win here could see them climb higher on the points table. They recently defeated SRH and will be confident of repeating that performance. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to find form, but playing on their home ground might just give them the boost they need to turn things around.
IPL 2025 SRH vs MI broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 23 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match start on April 23?
The match between SRH and MI on April 23 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI in India?
Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.