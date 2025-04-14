IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
While LSG will try to win their fourth match in a row to boost their chances of early playoff contention, CSK will aim to end their five-match losing streak and add two crucial points important for them to stay alive in the playoff race.
LSG, after their last game, have all three departments in form, with skipper Pant himself showing glimpses of getting back in form with the bat. On the other hand, CSK—despite having the purple cap holder Noor Ahmad in their squad—have looked weak in all three departments. But still, with MS Dhoni back leading the side for the rest of the season, fans can expect some major turnaround in CSK’s fortunes from Monday onwards. Check IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch LSG vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 14 (Monday).
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match start on April 14?
The IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?
Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the LSG vs CSK match in India on both its app and website.