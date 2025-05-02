Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Ajinkya Rahane reflects on KKR journey, playoff hopes, and India comeback

Speaking at the Star Sports Press Room, Rahane opened up about various aspects of his journey with KKR so far.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' crucial match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane addressed the media to share insights into his experience with the franchise, his current form, and the team’s chances of making the playoffs this season.
 
Speaking at the Star Sports Press Room, Rahane opened up about various aspects of his journey with KKR so far. With the team needing to win all four of their remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive, every point now carries massive significance. 
 
  Rahane on KKR journey so far  
When asked about his experience as KKR skipper, Ajinkya Rahane expressed optimism and satisfaction. "I'm really enjoying the captaincy this season. It's a great group of players, and I believe we still have what it takes to reach our peak and push for a playoff spot," he said confidently.  Rahane ready to adapt for the team
 
Rahane also discussed his personal performance in the tournament. As KKR’s leading run-scorer this season, he noted how much he is enjoying his cricket at the moment. He emphasized his willingness to adapt based on the team’s needs. "Whether it's accelerating with a strike rate of 180–190 or anchoring the innings when things get tight, I’m ready to do whatever is best for the team," he said.  Rahane hopeful of India comeback

After a solid run in domestic cricket and consistent form in the IPL, Rahane was also asked about his aspirations for a national team return. His response was both optimistic and grounded. "I'm as fit as ever and would love to be part of the Indian team again. But I know it's about taking it one game at a time. I’m focused on performing well for KKR, and we’ll see what the future holds."
 
Looking ahead to KKR's upcoming games against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Rahane acknowledged the potential threat of playing teams with nothing to lose. "Even though RR and CSK are out of playoff contention, that makes them even more dangerous. They'll play fearless cricket, and we have to be at our absolute best to win these matches," he added.
 
With high stakes ahead, Rahane’s leadership and form could prove pivotal in KKR’s playoff push.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

