IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Ajinkya Rahane, leading Kolkata Knight Riders, explained the decision to bowl first. “The wicket looks really good, it's not that hot. The wicket won't change much. One side boundary is small, that's why we are bowling first,” he said. Rahane added, “This game is all about starting fresh, need to take the positives, need to take one step at a time. People are going to talk about it, we know Quinny and Sunil are match-winners. We are not worried about them.” Spencer Johnson replaces Moeen Ali in the KKR line-up.

Providing the pitch report, Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden said the pitch had a lot of grass but felt rigid. “It is a fresh pitch, a little extreme on one side of the square so the dimensions are lopsided. On the right is a 57m boundary, while the left side is 70m. Straight is 69m,” said Dasgupta. “Will it grip and hold during the day? Maybe it will and that could make it a little tricky to bat.” The surface is not expected to change much, though scoring could be affected by the day conditions.

Impact substitutes

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Now, one of them is going to continue their win-loss pattern of the season, while the other can claim back-to-back wins for the first time this year. But who will it be, and how can you watch the match live? Check all the information related to the KKR vs LSG match broadcast below.

IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG broadcast details

IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

