IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants here

KKR vs LSG broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in a day game at Eden Gardens.
 
Rishabh Pant, captain of Lucknow Super Giants, said he was not thinking much about the past. “Wouldn't say very happy. Not thinking about the past too much. Will take the positives and move forward. As a team we are winning and as a captain I am happy,” he said. Pant confirmed there were no changes to their playing XI.   
 
Ajinkya Rahane, leading Kolkata Knight Riders, explained the decision to bowl first. “The wicket looks really good, it's not that hot. The wicket won't change much. One side boundary is small, that's why we are bowling first,” he said. Rahane added, “This game is all about starting fresh, need to take the positives, need to take one step at a time. People are going to talk about it, we know Quinny and Sunil are match-winners. We are not worried about them.” Spencer Johnson replaces Moeen Ali in the KKR line-up.
 
Providing the pitch report, Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden said the pitch had a lot of grass but felt rigid. “It is a fresh pitch, a little extreme on one side of the square so the dimensions are lopsided. On the right is a 57m boundary, while the left side is 70m. Straight is 69m,” said Dasgupta. “Will it grip and hold during the day? Maybe it will and that could make it a little tricky to bat.” The surface is not expected to change much, though scoring could be affected by the day conditions.
 
Impact substitutes

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
 
Playing XIs
 
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi
 
   Now, one of them is going to continue their win-loss pattern of the season, while the other can claim back-to-back wins for the first time this year. But who will it be, and how can you watch the match live? Check all the information related to the KKR vs LSG match broadcast below.
 
IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 8.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 begin on April 8? 
The IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG will start at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website. 
 
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

