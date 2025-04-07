IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 In Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 7. The KKR vs LSG clash will be the first match of the day, having been rescheduled due to Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday. Both teams are level on four points from as many games — two wins each — heading into the contest.

The Kolkata vs Lucknow match will feature Sunil Narine going head-to-head with his ‘clone’ and biggest admirer, Digvesh Rathi.

KKR are well aware that Narine’s value lies in more than just his batting contributions. With Narine and Rathi in opposite camps, the showdown promises to be a compelling one — master versus apprentice.

Rathi, who rose to prominence after a strong showing in the Delhi Premier League, now finds himself up against the man who inspired his cricketing journey.

“I fell in love with bowling after watching Sunil Narine,” Rathi said after winning the Player of the Match award against MI. “I want to stay calm like him, attack batters, and be fearless in crunch situations.”

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s underwhelming performance so far in the IPL has drawn criticism from both fans and analysts.

Having been bought for a record Rs 27 crore, pressure is mounting on the LSG skipper — especially given the well-known intensity of team owner Sanjiv Goenka’s involvement in the franchise.

After last season’s much-publicised dressing down of KL Rahul, questions remain over how long Goenka’s patience will last if Pant’s poor form continues.

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan.

KKR vs LSG head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

KKR won: 2

LSG won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chetan Sakariya.

LSG squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Yadav.

