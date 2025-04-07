IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 In Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host out-of-sorts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday (April 8). PBKS vs CSK match is the second match of the day. When the two teams take the field on Tuesday, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, not for a good reasons though, as the beloved 'Thala' has been facing criticism from almost everyone.

The distinct lack of firepower in Dhoni's death overs batting is a sensitive area that Super Kings need to address. In one of their worst starts to an IPL season, CSK have now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing.

While Punjab Kings lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home but on current form as well as on paper, Shreyas Iyer's side looks more well-rounded than CSK who are grappling with combination problems.

Dhoni's presence at the back-end, which once was considered a boon, is turning out into a bane for the 'Yellow Brigade'. But such is the aura of the man playing his 18th IPL season (only one apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma), that no one in the CSK ranks can probably walk up to the man and show him the mirror.

Player battle: Chahal vs Dhoni

Yuzvendra Chahal, the seasoned leg-spinner, will certainly play a key role against Chennai Super Kings as he enjoys a favourable match-up against his former India captain.

Also Read

Chahal and Dhoni have been pitted against each other 10 times in various IPL games and the Haryana bowler has dismissed the legend five times.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11

Punjab might make one change in their Playing 11 given Priyansh Arya failed to make impression in the three matches so far. In that case Marcus Stoinis can be promoted up the order and Harpreet Brar could be included as another spin option.

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

CSK Impact Subs: Shivam Dube

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 31

CSK won: 17

PBKS won: 14

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi (wk), Andre Siddarth.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai.

IPL 2025 match on April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, PBKS vs CSK telecast and Punjab vs Chennai live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 8 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 8 (Tuesday) in the second match of the day.

What is the venue of the Punjab vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?

New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on April 8th.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs CSK take place?

The live toss for PBKS vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 8, while match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kings vs Super Kings IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs CSK match.