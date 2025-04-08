IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 8, at 3:30 pm IST in match number 21 of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Both KKR and LSG are coming fresh off solid wins over SRH and MI respectively and will be looking to secure their second successive win of the season today. However, their performances have been in fits and starts. For KKR, no batter has performed consistently, while for LSG only Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran appear to be in form. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century in the last match, but whether he can back it up with another big innings remains to be seen.

But before the two teams take the field for their much-anticipated clash at Eden Gardens, let us take a look at what the pitch conditions could be and some other key stats of the venue.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

The upcoming KKR vs LSG match at Eden Gardens may not be a high-scoring affair. Although the venue has recently seen several high-scoring games, a reported standoff between the franchise and the pitch curator over preparing a slower track has now ended. As a result, the pitch is expected to assist spinners, which could lead to a lower-scoring contest.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Eden Gardens

The last IPL game at Eden Gardens was match number 15 of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first, but their decision backfired as KKR, with the help of half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer (60) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50), posted a mammoth total of 200 on the board. KKR's bowlers then ripped apart the mighty batting order of SRH and bundled them out for just 120 to win the game by 80 runs.

Key cricket stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (In T20s since 2023 IPL Matches - 17, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 9

Avg 1st Inns score – 191/7

Lowest Total Defended (excl. shortened matches) – 176, Highest Target Chased – 262

200+ Totals: 13 times in 17 matches | Sixes Per Match - 19

Pace: Overs% - 56, Wkts – 114, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 10.5

Spin: Overs% - 44, Wkts – 88, Avg – 26.6, Eco – 8.4 Winning Score at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023 IPL) 1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts – 8, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 2

1st Inns score less than 200: Mts – 9, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 7 Overall team record:

KKR: Mts – 90, Won – 53, Lost – 37 (Win % - 59)

LSG: Mts – 3, Won – 1, Lost – 2 (Win % - 33)

Eden Gardens has hosted a total of 95 IPL matches, with teams batting second enjoying more success, winning 56 games (59.57 per cent), compared to 39 wins (40.43 per cent) for teams batting first. The venue has witnessed some memorable performances, including the highest team total of 262 for 2 by Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 — which also doubled as the highest successful run chase at the ground, achieved in just 18.4 overs. On the flip side, the lowest total recorded here is a mere 49 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore, also against KKR, back in 2017. That same year, KKR defended the lowest total ever at Eden Gardens, successfully defending 131 against RCB.