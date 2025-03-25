IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

In match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to register their first win of the season when the two teams lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 26 (Wednesday). Both KKR and RR suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches.

While the Knight Riders’ middle order collapsed against Royal Challengers Bangalore and their bowling unit struggled—allowing a target of 174 to be chased in just 16.2 overs—the Royals had a disastrous start against Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceding 90 runs in the Powerplay and failing to chase a record total.

Although Sanju Samson, who played the match as an impact substitute, and Dhruv Jurel impressed, RR still fell short by 44 runs.

Change of fortunes for Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag at home

Parag will hope for a change of fortune when he leads Rajasthan in front of his home crowd in Guwahati. He had a disappointing outing in his first match as IPL captain, with his team conceding the second-highest total in IPL history.

Riyan Parag as captain in T20s:

Matches: 18

Wins: 10

Losses: 8

Win percentage: 56

Riyan Parag in T20s at Guwahati:

Innings: 3

Runs: 75

Average: 25.0

Strike rate: 132

Expected changes in playing XI

After conceding runs in heaps, Rajasthan Royals might consider changing their playing XI, with experienced spinner Wanindu Hasaranga likely to replace Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR playing 11 prediction

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables):Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy.

RR vs KKR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 30

RR won: 14

KKR won: 14

No result: 1

Abandoned: 1

Squads of both teams

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

KKR squad: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2025 match on March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, RR vs KKR telecast and Gujarat vs Punjab live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 26 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in IPL 2025 on March 26 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Kolkata IPL 2025 match?

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the live toss for the RR vs KKR take place?

The live toss for RR vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 25.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royals vs Knight Riders IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match in India?