IPL 2025: MI start with CSK El Clasico; check full schedule and venues

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will face their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in their campaign opener

Mumbai Indians in huddle during intra-squad match in IPL 2024
Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Photo: MI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a thrilling clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. They will then travel to Ahmedabad on March 29 to take on Gujarat Titans, before playing their first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31. 
 
The team will face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 4, followed by a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7. MI will then head to Delhi on April 13 to battle Delhi Capitals before returning home to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17 and arch-rivals CSK on April 20.
 
An away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23 will be followed by a home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on April 27. Entering the final phase, MI will face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 1, then host Gujarat Titans on May 6.
 
Their last two league matches include a May 11 showdown against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala and a final home game against Delhi Capitals on May 15.
 
MI full schedule for IPL 2025:
 
MI Full schedule for IPL 2025
Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
23-Mar Match 3 Chennai Super Kings vs MI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Sun
29-Mar Match 9 Gujarat Titans vs MI Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Sat
31-Mar Match 12 MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mon
04-Apr Match 16 Lucknow Super Giants vs MI Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Fri
07-Apr Match 21 MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mon
13-Apr Match 29 Delhi Capitals vs MI Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Sun
17-Apr Match 33 MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Thu
20-Apr Match 38 MI vs Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Sun
23-Apr Match 41 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs MI Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Wed
27-Apr Match 45 MI vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Sun
01-May Match 50 Rajasthan Royals vs MI Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur Thu
06-May Match 56 MI vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Tue
11-May Match 61 Punjab Kings vs MI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Sun
15-May Match 66 MI vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Thu
 
First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

