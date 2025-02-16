IPL 2025: MI start with CSK El Clasico; check full schedule and venues

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a thrilling clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. They will then travel to Ahmedabad on March 29 to take on Gujarat Titans, before playing their first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

The team will face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 4, followed by a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7. MI will then head to Delhi on April 13 to battle Delhi Capitals before returning home to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17 and arch-rivals CSK on April 20.

An away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23 will be followed by a home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on April 27. Entering the final phase, MI will face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 1, then host Gujarat Titans on May 6.

Their last two league matches include a May 11 showdown against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala and a final home game against Delhi Capitals on May 15.

MI full schedule for IPL 2025: