IPL 2025 today's match: MI vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21, in Match 63 of IPL 2025 — a clash crucial to both teams' playoff hopes. A win for MI secures their playoff berth alongside RCB, GT, and PBKS. A loss, however, would mean MI must win their final game and hope DC lose theirs to stay in contention. For DC, the stakes are higher — a defeat will officially knock them out of playoff contention, making them the sixth team to exit the tournament. But a win keeps them alive; they’ll then just need to beat PBKS in their final game. If PBKS later defeat MI, DC can qualify with 15 points. With high pressure and playoff drama looming, this contest promises intense cricketing action.
Hardik Pandya captaincy record in IPL 2025
- Matches: 12
- Wins: 7
- Losses: 5
- Tied: 0
- Win percentage: 58.33%
Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025
- Matches: 12
- Wins: 6
- Losses: 5
- N/R: 1
- Win percentage: 50%
MI Playing 11 vs DC (Probable)
MI will take the field against DC in an all-important IPL 2025 clash on Wednesday after a major setback that saw three of their mainstream overseas players — Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, and Ryan Rickelton — ruled out. However, as the BCCI has eased the rule for player replacements for the rest of IPL 2025, the MI management has already signed Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson as replacements. While Bairstow and Gleeson are likely to find their way into the playing 11, MI might opt to go for Reece Topley as a replacement for Bosch, leaving Asalanka on the bench.
MI Playing 11 and Impact Sub (Probable): Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Reece Topley, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
MI Squad for IPL 2025:
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
DC Playing 11 vs MI (Probable)
DC have been completely shaken up after the brief halt of IPL 2025 earlier this month and have very limited resources at their disposal. While the result in their last match was less than satisfying, they are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11 for the MI match, aiming to retain a sense of stability in this do-or-die game.
DC Playing 11 and Impact Sub (Probable): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera
Impact Player: Mustafizur Rahman
DC Squad for IPL 2025:
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L
MI vs DC Key Player Battles
|Name
|Bowler
|Inn.
|B
|R
|SR
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|Abishek Porel
|Deepak Chahar
|2
|19
|26
|136.84
|7
|3
|1
|Abishek Porel
|Hardik Pandya
|4
|18
|33
|183.33
|6
|2
|2
|Axar Patel
|Hardik Pandya
|2
|6
|11
|183.33
|0
|0
|1
|Faf du Plessis
|Trent Boult
|32
|322
|280
|86.96
|200
|37
|7
|Faf du Plessis
|Corbin Bosch
|3
|12
|13
|108.33
|6
|2
|0
|Faf du Plessis
|Deepak Chahar
|1
|11
|21
|190.91
|5
|5
|0
|Faf du Plessis
|Will Jacks
|2
|7
|9
|128.57
|4
|2
|0
|Lokesh Rahul
|Trent Boult
|20
|140
|173
|123.57
|74
|23
|7
|Lokesh Rahul
|Jasprit Bumrah
|14
|122
|143
|117.21
|51
|12
|4
|Lokesh Rahul
|Deepak Chahar
|10
|88
|124
|140.91
|41
|15
|5
|Lokesh Rahul
|Hardik Pandya
|9
|59
|96
|162.71
|14
|7
|4
|Tristan Stubbs
|Corbin Bosch
|5
|35
|52
|148.57
|10
|4
|2
|Tristan Stubbs
|Hardik Pandya
|3
|14
|10
|71.43
|6
|0
|0
|Tristan Stubbs
|Will Jacks
|2
|10
|14
|140
|2
|2
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|Mustafizur Rahman
|11
|54
|96
|177.78
|14
|10
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|Kuldeep Yadav
|6
|36
|44
|122.22
|12
|4
|1
|Hardik Pandya
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|2
|15
|23
|153.33
|3
|2
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|4
|46
|43
|93.48
|28
|6
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|34
|43
|126.47
|15
|4
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mustafizur Rahman
|6
|22
|44
|200
|4
|5
|2
|Tilak Varma
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|32
|57
|178.13
|8
|4
|4
|Tilak Varma
|Axar Patel
|5
|18
|32
|177.78
|2
|2
|2
|Tilak Varma
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|1
|9
|11
|122.22
|4
|2
|0
|Will Jacks
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|26
|53
|203.85
|9
|5
|4
|Will Jacks
|Kuldeep Yadav
|1
|6
|14
|233.33
|2
|0
|2