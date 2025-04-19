Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Having 3 quality spinners is a luxury for us - CSK coach Fleming

Fleming explained that having 3 quality spinners in the squad is a luxury, but with Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja performing well, it becomes difficult to accommodate all three in the playing XI.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster clash in IPL 2025, where the Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming addressed the media and discussed his side’s preparations for the big game.
 
Fleming's Assessment of the Pitch 
When asked about the pitch in Mumbai, Fleming noted that while the Wankhede Stadium is often regarded as a batting-friendly venue, he expects a high-scoring contest. However, he also pointed out that in the last match at the venue, the SRH batters struggled to pick the pace of the ball at times, making it a challenging surface for the visitors. 
 
 
R. Ashwin’s Selection Ahead of the MI Clash 

Fleming was questioned about Ravichandran Ashwin, who was left out in the previous game. He explained that having three quality spinners in the squad is a luxury, but with Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja performing well, it becomes difficult to accommodate all three in the playing XI. The team, he said, doesn’t want to get ahead of itself with constant changes.
 
CSK Middle Order Concerns 
The coach also addressed concerns about CSK's middle-order batting struggles. Players like Deepak Hooda haven’t delivered consistent performances, but Fleming said the team is backing its current lineup. Rather than making drastic changes to the batting order, the management is encouraging the players to step up and deliver.
 
Fleming on New Addition Dewald Brevis 
Fleming confirmed that CSK’s latest signing, Dewald Brevis, has joined the team and will begin training immediately. While he didn’t confirm Brevis' availability for selection against MI, his arrival provides the team with an exciting new option moving forward.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

