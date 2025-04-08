IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK: Mullanpur pitch report, Chandigarh Stadium key stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at new PCA Stadium, also known as Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8, at 7:30 PM IST in match number 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Both PBKS and CSK are coming fresh off a loss in their last game—against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively—and will be desperate to secure a win today to get back on the winning track. If we talk about the history of both teams, it is polar opposite: while CSK are one of the two teams to have won the IPL trophy five times, PBKS are still searching for their maiden glory. However, the situation in season 18 is very different, where after a quarter of the season has passed, PBKS are ranked fourth on the points table, while CSK are trailing at number nine. But one of them can improve their ranking when they take the field against each other in Chandigarh. Which of the two will receive help from the wickets and the conditions? Find out below.

PCA Stadium, Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025

Also read: Eden Gardens stadium stats | KKR vs LSG Playing 11 The pitch at Mullanpur remains relatively untested, but insights from last season suggest it tends to favour batters while also providing something for the bowlers. In IPL 2023, it offered surprising assistance to spinners, who recorded the best economy rate across all 13 venues at just 7.08. Despite that, only two matches saw teams post first-innings scores of over 180. Heading into IPL 2025, the surface is expected to be a good batting track with early movement likely to benefit seamers as well.Also read: IPL 2025 Match 21 KKR vs LSG full scorecard

PCA Stadium, Chandigarh: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at PCA Stadium

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium also called new PCA Stadium Mullanpur, Chandigarh (IN T20s SINCE 2023) The last IPL game at PCA Stadium was match number 18 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first, but their decision backfired as RR—with the help of a half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (67)—posted a mammoth total of 205 on the board. PBKS’s strong batting line-up was halted at 155 for 9 after 20 overs, as Rajasthan Royals won the match by 50 runs and handed the hosts their first loss of the season.

Matches - 15, Bat 1st Won – 10, Bat 2nd Won – 5

Avg 1st Inns score – 173/6 (Run Rate – 8.65)

Lowest Total Defended – 161, Highest Target Chased – 175

200+ Totals (excl. shortened matches): 2 times in 14 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14

Pace: Overs% - 62, Wkts – 142, Avg – 21.4, Eco – 8.7

Spin: Overs% - 38, Wkts – 51, Avg – 33, Eco – 7.9

Winning Score at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (in T20s since 2023)

1st Inns score 170 or above: Mts – 10, Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns score less than 170*: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4

* Excluding Shortened Matches

Overall team record:

PBKS: Mts – 6, Won – 1, Lost – 5 (Win % - 17)

Other key stats for PCA Stadium, Chandigarh

The Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh has hosted a total of six IPL matches so far, out of which both teams batting first and second have won three matches each. The highest total recorded at the venue is 192 for 7, scored by Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. On the other hand, the lowest team total was 142 all out by Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans in the same season. The highest successful run-chase at this ground came when Punjab Kings chased down 177, finishing at 177 for 6 in 19.2 overs against Delhi Capitals. The lowest total successfully defended is 182 for 9, achieved by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at 167, indicating a moderately balanced surface for both batters and bowlers.

In terms of batting records, Ashutosh Sharma of Punjab Kings leads the run charts at the venue with 128 runs in four innings. The highest individual score at the stadium is 78 off 53 balls by Suryakumar Yadav for Mumbai Indians against PBKS. Across all matches at the venue, 70 sixes and 143 fours have been struck. Ashutosh Sharma also holds the record for the most sixes (12), while Sam Curran of PBKS has hit the most fours (11). There have been four fifties scored here, with one each by Ashutosh Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sam Curran, and Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH).