IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11, MI batters vs GT bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11, MI batters vs GT bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 today's match Playing 11 MI vs GT: Mumbai staged a remarkable comeback this season, climbing to third place on the points table after winning six matches in a trot

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of IPL 2025 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6.
 
The home team, MI, enters the clash riding high on a six-match winning streak. Impressively, three of those wins came while defending a total, and the other three while chasing. The five-time champions have staged a remarkable comeback this season, climbing to third place on the points table after winning six matches in a trot. With just a few matches left, MI remains in strong contention for a top-two finish and will be aiming to break their five-year title drought. 
 
 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have also been in impressive form throughout the tournament. They recently secured a dominant 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their previous encounter against MI earlier this season in Ahmedabad, GT claimed a convincing 36-run win, with standout performances from Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna.
 
Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 11
Wins: 7
Losses: 4
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 63.64
 
Shubman Gill's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
Matches: 10
Wins: 6
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 70
 
MI Playing 11 vs GT
 
Mumbai will be looking to go full speed ahead as their home record would motivate them to go on and grab another win on the night against Gujarat. Hardik Pandya will be looking to stay consistent with the line-up as the business end of the tournament begins now.
 
MI Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. 
 
Impact Player: Raj Bawa
 
MI Squad for IPL 2025: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith
 
GT Playing 11 vs MI
 
Gujarat will be looking to do the double over Mumbai this season, but doing that will certainly take something special against a side who are well in form at the moment.They will be looking forward to their top 3 batters to do the job on the night and give them a good total on the night yet again.
 
GT Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
 
GT Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
 
MI vs GT Key Player Battles 
MI Batters vs GT Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Rohit Sharma Ishant Sharma 11 56 3 18.7 122
Rohit Sharma Kagiso Rabada 7 38 2 19 141
Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj 11 82 1 82 139
Rohit Sharma Prasidh Krishna 7 51 2 25.5 170
Rohit Sharma Rashid Khan 7 35 4 8.8 109
Ryan Rickelton Gerald Coetzee 3 21 3 7 117
Suryakumar Yadav Kagiso Rabada 10 89 3 29.7 156
Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Siraj 7 69 1 69 230
Suryakumar Yadav Prasidh Krishna 7 48 2 24 126
Suryakumar Yadav Rashid Khan 11 91 0 - 142
Tilak Varma Gerald Coetzee 4 48 1 48 200
Tilak Varma Mohammed Siraj 3 19 0 - 146
Tilak Varma Prasidh Krishna 3 0 2 0 0
Tilak Varma Rashid Khan 5 23 2 11.5 105
Will Jacks Kagiso Rabada 3 32 2 16 213
Will Jacks Rashid Khan 7 57 1 57 173
Hardik Pandya Dasun Shanaka 3 13 3 4.3 108
Hardik Pandya Ishant Sharma 4 33 0 - 144
Hardik Pandya Kagiso Rabada 10 55 2 27.5 134
Hardik Pandya Mohammed Siraj 6 39 0 - 150
Hardik Pandya Prasidh Krishna 6 59 1 59 155
Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan 6 27 2 13.5 73
Hardik Pandya Washington Sundar 5 22 0 - 105
GT Batters vs MI Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Shubman Gill Deepak Chahar 11 99 4 24.8 148
Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya 5 11 4 2.8 61
Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah 7 25 1 25 109
Shubman Gill Mitchell Santner 9 68 1 68 142
Shubman Gill Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3 32 1 32 145
Shubman Gill Trent Boult 11 66 1 66 107
Sai Sudharsan Deepak Chahar 3 20 0 - 125
Sai Sudharsan Trent Boult 3 31 1 31 111
Sherfane Rutherford Trent Boult 5 34 1 34 170
Jos Buttler Deepak Chahar 6 63 0 - 154
Jos Buttler Hardik Pandya 7 74 2 37 181
Jos Buttler Jasprit Bumrah 9 68 2 34 94
Jos Buttler Mitchell Santner 10 97 1 97 123
Jos Buttler Mujeeb Ur Rahman 7 71 3 23.7 139
Jos Buttler Reece Topley 9 65 4 16.3 123
Jos Buttler Trent Boult 8 79 0 - 158
Rashid Khan Jasprit Bumrah 5 3 4 0.8 43
Rashid Khan Reece Topley 3 26 3 8.7 260
Dasun Shanaka Hardik Pandya 5 26 0 - 144
Dasun Shanaka Trent Boult 2 0 2 0 0
 

