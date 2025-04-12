IPL 2025: Mumbai's mindset is similar to that of CSK - Deepak Chahar

With Delhi Capitals hosting Mumbai Indians in match number 29 of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 13, Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar addressed the media ahead of the clash. Chahar mentioned how the mindset of the MI dressing room is quite similar to that of his former side CSK.When asked about the difference in the sides, Chahar was quick to admit that both teams who have won the most number of IPL titles over the years have almost the same mindset in terms of wanting to win matches and not panicking if the team loses one or two matches in between.When asked about how the franchise has been playing this season, Chahar said that all of his teammates have contributed well in the initial matches which could even be seen in the matches they failed to win. The margin of losses has not been much which according to him is a sign that every player is giving his best for MI.When asked about the players he is playing with this season, Chahar said that Mumbai's sides are generally always on point all thanks to the scouting teams who have given them several talents each and every season. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kruna Pandya and now Vignesh Puthur are prime examples of the hardwork they put in all year round.Coming back from an injury spell, Chahar was asked how difficult it is to make a comeback to competitive cricket after such spells to which he said that for a player to come back strongly, he always has to have confidence in his skills and never doubt himself.This is what he has done over the years. He also mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's example saying that the level of bowling display by him on his return shows the class of the Indian pacer.Chahar lauded Bumrah's ability to bowl perfect yorkers in his first game back in action for MI which isn't an easy skill to master or perform when you are lacking game time.