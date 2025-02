IPL 2025: SRH to start vs RR; check full schedule and match venues

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast The 2016 IPL champions and last year’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will begin their IPL 2025 season on March 23 with a home clash against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. They will stay at home for their next match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 27 before traveling to Vizag on March 30 to face Delhi Capitals.

April starts with an away fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3, followed by a home game against Gujarat Titans on April 6. SRH will then host Punjab Kings on April 12 before traveling to Mumbai on April 17 for a showdown against Mumbai Indians.

A return leg against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on April 23 will be followed by a challenging away match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 25. In May, SRH will take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 2, before playing back-to-back home games against Delhi Capitals (May 5) and KKR (May 10).

Their final two league matches will see them travel to Bengaluru to face RCB on May 13, before concluding their group-stage campaign with an away clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

SRH full schedule for IPL 2025: