IPL 2025: CSK to start vs MI in Chennai; check full schedule and venues

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. Their next fixture is another high-profile home encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast CSK will play their first away match on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati before returning home to face Delhi Capitals on April 5. They then travel to Mullanpur on April 8 to take on Punjab Kings, followed by another crucial home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.

A tough away fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on April 14 will be followed by a much-anticipated second clash against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 20. CSK then host Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25, before welcoming Punjab Kings on April 30 for their last home game of the month.

The final phase sees CSK travelling to Bengaluru (May 3) to face RCB, then playing KKR in Kolkata on May 7. Their final two league matches include a home game against Rajasthan Royals on May 12 and a crucial away fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 18, as they push for another playoff run.

CSK full schedule for IPL 2025:

Also Read

CSK Full schedule for IPL 2025 Date Match No. Teams Venue Day 23-Mar Match 3 CSK vs Mumbai Indians Chennai Sun 28-Mar Match 8 CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Fri 30-Mar Match 11 Rajasthan Royals vs CSK Guwahati Sun 05-Apr Match 17 CSK vs Delhi Capitals Chennai Sat 08-Apr Match 22 Punjab Kings vs CSK Mullanpur Tue 11-Apr Match 25 CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Fri 14-Apr Match 30 Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK Lucknow Mon 20-Apr Match 38 Mumbai Indians vs CSK Mumbai Sun 25-Apr Match 43 CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Fri 30-Apr Match 49 CSK vs Punjab Kings Chennai Wed 03-May Match 52 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK Bengaluru Sat 07-May Match 57 Kolkata Knight Riders vs CSK Kolkata Wed 12-May Match 63 CSK vs Rajasthan Royals Chennai Mon 18-May Match 69 Gujarat Titans vs CSK Ahmedabad Sun

CSK complete squad for IPL 2025 Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Noor Ahmad Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,00,00,000 Capped 2 Ravichandran Ashwin Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 9,75,00,000 Capped 3 Devon Conway Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,25,00,000 Capped 4 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 4,80,00,000 Capped 5 Rachin Ravindra Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 4,00,00,000 Capped 6 Anshul Kamboj Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Uncapped 7 Rahul Tripathi Rs 75,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Capped 8 Sam Curran Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,40,00,000 Capped 9 Gurjapneet Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,20,00,000 Uncapped 10 Deepak Hooda Rs 75,00,000 Rs 1,70,00,000 Capped 11 Vijay Shankar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,20,00,000 Uncapped 12 Mukesh Choudhary Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 13 Shaik Rasheed Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 14 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 15 Ramakrishna Ghosh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 16 Shreyas Gopal Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 17 Andre Siddarth Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 18 Vansh Bedi Rs 30,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped 19 Jamie Overton Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Uncapped 20 Nathan Ellis Rs 1,25,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped

CSK’s retained players for IPL 2025 Category Player Name IPL Salary (Rs ) Retention 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad Rs 18 crore Retention 2 Matheesha Pathirana Rs 13 crore Retention 3 Shivam Dube Rs 12 crore Retention 4 Ravindra Jadeja Rs 18 crore Retention 5 MS Dhoni Rs 4 crore

CSK complete squad for IPL 2025 Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Noor Ahmad Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,00,00,000 Capped 2 Ravichandran Ashwin Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 9,75,00,000 Capped 3 Devon Conway Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,25,00,000 Capped 4 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 4,80,00,000 Capped 5 Rachin Ravindra Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 4,00,00,000 Capped 6 Anshul Kamboj Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Uncapped 7 Rahul Tripathi Rs 75,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Capped 8 Sam Curran Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,40,00,000 Capped 9 Gurjapneet Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,20,00,000 Uncapped 10 Deepak Hooda Rs 75,00,000 Rs 1,70,00,000 Capped 11 Vijay Shankar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,20,00,000 Uncapped 12 Mukesh Choudhary Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 13 Shaik Rasheed Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 14 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 15 Ramakrishna Ghosh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 16 Shreyas Gopal Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 17 Andre Siddarth Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 18 Vansh Bedi Rs 30,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped 19 Jamie Overton Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Uncapped 20 Nathan Ellis Rs 1,25,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped

CSK team outlook for IPL 2025

CSK’s squad boasts an enviable mix of experience and youth, with the retained core providing leadership and stability while auction buys fill critical gaps in the team. With spinners like Noor Ahmad and Ravichandran Ashwin, pacers like Khaleel Ahmed, and all-rounders such as Sam Curran and Rachin Ravindra, CSK has depth in all departments.

Retained Players for CSK

CSK retained five key players before the auction, led by captain MS Dhoni, who continues to be the heart of the franchise. The retained core includes explosive batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), and all-rounder Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).