IPL 2026: Check Punjab Kings' full squad and players' salary here

Punjab's first pick came in the accelerated round, where they secured Australian batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly for ₹3 crore.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Last season's runners-up, Punjab Kings, entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with the second-lowest purse of ₹11.50 crore among all ten franchises. As a result, they stayed relatively quiet during the initial bidding rounds. Their first pick came in the accelerated round, where they secured Australian batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly for ₹3 crore. 
 
Connolly, a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, initially attracted interest from Kolkata Knight Riders, who bid for his base price of ₹2 crore, but PBKS raised the bid and successfully acquired him.
 
Later in the auction, PBKS further strengthened their squad by purchasing Ben Dwarshuis for ₹4.40 crore.
 
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings made a remarkable run in IPL 2025, reaching the final, where they narrowly lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs. Despite the defeat, the 2025 season was a standout one for PBKS, as they advanced to the playoffs and the final for the first time in 11 years. Heading into the IPL 2026 auction, PBKS made minimal changes, retaining the majority of their roster. The biggest release was Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who struggled in 2025 and was sidelined due to injury. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was also released. 
 
Players bought by PBKS in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Ben Dwarshuis ₹1,00,00,000.00 ₹4,40,00,000.00 Capped
2 Cooper Connolly ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹3,00,00,000.00 Capped
3 Vishal Nishad ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
4 Pravin Dubey ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Players retained by Punjab Kings
Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr)
Shreyas Iyer BAT 2 26.75
Arshdeep Singh BOWL 2 18
Yuzvendra Chahal BOWL 2 18
Marcus Stoinis AR 2 11
Marco Jansen AR 1.25 7
Shashank Singh AR - 5.5
Nehal Wadhera BAT 0.3 4.2
Prabhsimran Singh BAT - 4
Priyansh Arya AR 0.3 3.8
Azmatullah Omarzai AR 1.5 2.4
Lockie Ferguson BOWL 2 2
Vijaykumar Vyshak BOWL 0.3 1.8
Yash Thakur BOWL 0.4 1.6
Harpreet Brar AR 0.3 1.5
Vishnu Vinod BAT 0.3 0.95
Xavier Bartlett BOWL 0.75 0.8
Suryansh Shedge AR 0.3 0.3
Pyla Avinash BAT 0.3 0.3
Musheer Khan AR 0.3 0.3
Harnoor Singh BAT 0.3 0.3
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

