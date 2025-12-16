IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with the lowest purse of ₹2.75 crore among all ten franchises. In a smart move, MI brought back their former player, Quinton de Kock, for a bargain price of ₹1 crore. De Kock will serve as an excellent backup for wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who impressed during his debut IPL season in 2025. MI had released uncapped player Krishnan Shrijith, who offered a similar role but didn’t get a chance to play, ahead of the auction. The acquisition of de Kock strengthens MI's squad further.

De Kock played for Mumbai Indians from 2019 to 2021, scoring 529 runs in his first season, 503 in the second, and 297 in the third. Released by Kolkata Knight Riders before the IPL 2026 auction, he has represented six different franchises, playing 115 IPL games and scoring 3309 runs at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02.