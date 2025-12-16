IPL 2026: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary here

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 Crores in the latter half of the IPL 2026 Auction adding some genuine firepower for the side. They also got an uncapped Indian all-rounder Shivang Kumar for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Following last month's retention window, SRH chose to maintain their core group, which is led by captain Pat Cummins, along with explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and power-hitter Travis Head.

These key players continue to be the driving force behind the franchise's success. Cummins' leadership and impressive bowling make him a pivotal figure in SRH's strategy, while the dynamic opening partnership of Abhishek and Head has been crucial to the team's resurgence. Their performances have been vital in SRH’s revival and ongoing competitiveness in the league.