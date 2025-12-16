IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royal's full squad, players' salary here

Going into the IPL 2026 mini-Auction, India's talented leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, triggered a bidding war, eventually being signed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹7.20 crore. The bidding battle saw RR face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the 2008 champions backing out after reaching ₹7 crore, allowing RR to secure the deal. In addition to Bishnoi, RR also acquired three uncapped Indian players: Sushant Mishra for ₹90 lakh, Yash Raj Punja for ₹30 lakh, and Vignesh Puthur for ₹30 lakh.

RR made some significant moves ahead of the 2026 season, trading their long-standing captain Sanju Samson to CSK in exchange for veteran players Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. This trade emphasized RR's strategy to blend experienced players for longevity with youthful energy. The franchise also retained key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and the 14-year-old viral sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, ensuring a strong mix of talent for the upcoming IPL season.