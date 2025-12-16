IPL 2026: Check Gujarat Titans' full squad and players' salary here

|Players bought by GT in IPL 2026 Auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/Uncapped
|1
|Jason Holder
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹7,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|2
|Tom Banton
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|3
|Ashok Sharma
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹90,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|4
|Luke Wood
|₹75,00,000.00
|₹75,00,000.00
|Capped
|5
|Prithviraj Yarra
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹30,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|Players retained by Gujarat Titans
|Player
|Type
|Base (INR Cr)
|Sold (INR Cr)
|Rashid Khan
|BOWL
|-
|18
|Shubman Gill
|BAT
|-
|16.5
|Jos Buttler
|BAT
|2
|15.75
|Mohammed Siraj
|BOWL
|2
|12.25
|Kagiso Rabada
|BOWL
|2
|10.75
|Prasidh Krishna
|BOWL
|2
|9.5
|Sai Sudharsan
|AR
|-
|8.5
|M Shahrukh Khan
|AR
|-
|4
|Rahul Tewatia
|AR
|-
|4
|Washington Sundar
|AR
|2
|3.2
|Sai Kishore
|AR
|0.75
|2
|Glenn Phillips
|BAT
|2
|2
|Gurnoor Brar
|BOWL
|0.3
|1.3
|Arshad Khan
|AR
|0.3
|1.3
|Jayant Yadav
|AR
|0.75
|0.75
|Ishant Sharma
|BOWL
|0.75
|0.75
|Kumar Kushagra
|BAT
|0.3
|0.65
|Nishant Sindhu
|AR
|0.3
|0.3
|Manav Suthar
|BOWL
|0.3
|0.3
|Anuj Rawat
|BAT
|0.3
|0.3
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app