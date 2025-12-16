Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Gujarat Titans' full squad and players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Gujarat Titans' full squad and players' salary here

Key players like Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Jos Buttler also remained integral to the team's plans.

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a purse of ₹12.9 crore. Ahead of the auction, they retained their core players, including captain Shubman Gill, top-order batter Sai Sudharsan, and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.  Key players like Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Jos Buttler also remained integral to the team’s plans. However, the franchise released several players, including Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, and Kulwant Khejroliya.
 
GT’s first acquisition in the auction was fast bowler Ashok Sharma, who was the top wicket-taker in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 wickets in nine matches, including a best of 4 for 16. Although Sharma had been part of Rajasthan Royals’ squad in IPL 2025 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, he hadn’t played a game. His strong performances in domestic cricket and trials with multiple teams caught the attention of bidders in IPL 2026.
 
GT also secured West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder for ₹7 crore, outbidding Chennai Super Kings.   
Players bought by GT in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Jason Holder ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹7,00,00,000.00 Capped
2 Tom Banton ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
3 Ashok Sharma ₹30,00,000.00 ₹90,00,000.00 Uncapped
4 Luke Wood ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped
5 Prithviraj Yarra ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Players retained by Gujarat Titans
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Rashid Khan BOWL - 18
Shubman Gill BAT - 16.5
Jos Buttler BAT 2 15.75
Mohammed Siraj BOWL 2 12.25
Kagiso Rabada BOWL 2 10.75
Prasidh Krishna BOWL 2 9.5
Sai Sudharsan AR - 8.5
M Shahrukh Khan AR - 4
Rahul Tewatia AR - 4
Washington Sundar AR 2 3.2
Sai Kishore AR 0.75 2
Glenn Phillips BAT 2 2
Gurnoor Brar BOWL 0.3 1.3
Arshad Khan AR 0.3 1.3
Jayant Yadav AR 0.75 0.75
Ishant Sharma BOWL 0.75 0.75
Kumar Kushagra BAT 0.3 0.65
Nishant Sindhu AR 0.3 0.3
Manav Suthar BOWL 0.3 0.3
Anuj Rawat BAT 0.3 0.3
 

