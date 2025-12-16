Check top 20 most expensive players in IPL 2026 mini auction here

The IPL 2026 mini auction saw franchises opening their purses wide, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leading the spending spree as a mix of proven overseas stars and uncapped Indian players dominated the list of the 20 most expensive buys.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the biggest draw, while uncapped teenagers Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer rewrote auction records, underlining the growing premium on young Indian talent.

KKR smash records with Green, Pathirana

KKR grabbed headlines after splurging a record Rs 25.20 crore to secure Cameron Green, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history. Green eclipsed compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of Rs 24.75 crore after an intense bidding war with CSK.

Despite the headline figure, Green will earn Rs 18 crore for the season, with the remaining amount going towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s player development programme, in line with auction rules for overseas players. KKR further strengthened their bowling by paying Rs 18 crore for Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore. The deal made him the most expensive Sri Lankan player ever sold at an IPL auction. The franchise also added depth by signing Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore and young batter Tejasvi Dahiya for Rs 3 crore, giving KKR four players in the top 20 list.

Top 20 most expensive players at IPL 2026 mini auction Players Team Type Base (Rs CR) Sold (Rs CR) 1. Cameron Green KKR BAT 2 25.2 2. Matheesha Pathirana KKR BOWL 2 18 3. Kartik Sharma CSK BAT 0.3 14.2 4. Prashant Veer CSK AR 0.3 14.2 5. Liam Livingstone SRH AR 2 13 6. Mustafizur Rahman KKR BOWL 2 9.2 7. Josh Inglis LSG BAT 2 8.6 8. Auqib Nabi DC AR 0.3 8.4 9. Ravi Bishnoi RR BOWL 2 7.2 10. Jason Holder GT AR 2 7 11. Venkatesh Iyer RCB AR 2 7 12. Rahul Chahar CSK BOWL 1 5.2 13. Mangesh Yadav RCB AR 0.3 5.2 14. Ben Dwarshuis PBKS AR 1 4.4 15. Pathum Nissanka DC BAT 0.75 4 16. Tejasvi Dahiya KKR BAT 0.3 3 17. Cooper Connolly PBKS AR 2 3 18. Jack Edwards SRH AR 0.5 3 19. Mukul Choudhary LSG BAT 0.3 2.6 20. Akshat Raghuwanshi LSG BAT 0.3 2.2 KKR managing director Venky Mysore said the franchise was satisfied with the price paid for Green, stressing that the bid aligned with their auction strategy.

CSK back youth with record-breaking uncapped buys Chennai Super Kings made a clear statement by investing heavily in uncapped Indian players. Uttar Pradesh’s 20-year-old left-arm spinner Prashant Veer and Rajasthan’s 19-year-old keeper-batter Kartik Sharma were bought for Rs 14.20 crore each. Both players entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh and became the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history. CSK further bolstered their bowling attack by signing Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.20 crore. The franchise’s aggressive bidding reflected a long-term approach, blending youth with experience ahead of the new season.

Delhi Capitals, LSG find value picks Delhi Capitals (DC) featured prominently in the top 20 after snapping up Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar for Rs 8.40 crore, another uncapped player who started with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. DC also signed Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for Rs 4 crore and brought in South African power-hitter David Miller at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spent Rs 8.60 crore on Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and later added Mukul Choudhary (Rs 2.60 crore) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (Rs 2.20 crore) to their squad. The franchise also signed South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who narrowly missed out on the top 20 list.