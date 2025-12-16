Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

CSK bought two uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.20 Crore each.

Chennai Super Kings full list of players
Chennai Super Kings full list of players
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2026 Auction looking to bolster their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season but couldn't bag the most wanted player of the auction, which was Cameron Green as he made his way to KKR for a hefty sum of Rs 25.20 Crore.  However, with their trust in the youth quite apparent on the day, they went ahead and bought two uncapped players for a collective total of around Rs 28 Crores in the form of Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. 
ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: KKR buys SL pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 Crore
  Here are the signings that the 5-time champions have made so far in the mini auction -  
Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Kartik Sharma ₹30,00,000.00 ₹14,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
2 Prashant Veer ₹30,00,000.00 ₹14,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
3 Akeal Hosein ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
4 Matthew Short ₹1,50,00,000.00 ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped
 
CSK list of retained players
Players Type Base price (Rs crore) Sold (Rs crore)
Ruturaj Gaikwad BAT - 18
Shivam Dube AR - 12
Noor Ahmad BOWL 2 10
Ravichandran Ashwin AR 2 9.75
Khaleel Ahmed BOWL 2 4.8
MS Dhoni BAT - 4
Anshul Kamboj AR 0.3 3.4
Gurjapneet Singh BOWL 0.3 2.2
Nathan Ellis BOWL 1.25 2
Jamie Overton AR 1.5 1.5
Ramakrishna Ghosh AR 0.3 0.3
Mukesh Choudhary BOWL 0.3 0.3
Shreyas Gopal BOWL 0.3 0.3
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kartik Sharma becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history

IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

Green to Cummins: Most expensive overseas players in IPL mini auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions

IPL 2026 Auction: When and where to watch the mini-auction today?

Topics :Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story