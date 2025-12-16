IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their long wait for an IPL title earlier this year, becoming the defending champions. In line with expectations, they didn’t make any major surprises while announcing their retained players. The franchise decided to release six players, including Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, while keeping 17 players. Heading into the auction, RCB had eight open slots and a purse of ₹16.4 crore.

Their first signing at the mini-auction was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, whom they acquired for ₹7 crore.

RCB had an unforgettable IPL season, finishing second on the points table with 9 wins from 14 matches. After securing a strong position, they went on to defeat Punjab Kings twice, first in the qualifier and then in the final, clinching their maiden IPL title and solidifying their place as the newest champions of the league.