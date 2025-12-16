Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

Their first signing at the mini-auction was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, whom they acquired for ₹7 crore.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their long wait for an IPL title earlier this year, becoming the defending champions. In line with expectations, they didn’t make any major surprises while announcing their retained players. The franchise decided to release six players, including Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, while keeping 17 players. Heading into the auction, RCB had eight open slots and a purse of ₹16.4 crore.
 
Their first signing at the mini-auction was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, whom they acquired for ₹7 crore.
 
RCB had an unforgettable IPL season, finishing second on the points table with 9 wins from 14 matches. After securing a strong position, they went on to defeat Punjab Kings twice, first in the qualifier and then in the final, clinching their maiden IPL title and solidifying their place as the newest champions of the league. 
 
Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Venkatesh Iyer ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹7,00,00,000.00 Capped
2 Mangesh Yadav ₹30,00,000.00 ₹5,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
3 Jacob Duffy ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
4 Satvik Deswal ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr)
Virat Kohli BAT - 21
Josh Hazlewood BOWL 2 12.5
Phil Salt BAT 2 11.5
Rajat Patidar BAT - 11
Jitesh Sharma BAT 1 11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar BOWL 2 10.75
Rasikh Salam BOWL 0.3 6
Krunal Pandya AR 2 5.75
Yash Dayal BOWL - 5
Tim David AR 2 3
Suyash Sharma BOWL 0.3 2.6
Jacob Bethell AR 1.25 2.6
Devdutt Padikkal BAT 2 2
Nuwan Thushara BOWL 0.75 1.6
Romario Shepherd AR 1.5 1.5
Swapnil Singh AR 0.3 0.5
Abhinandan Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3
 

Topics :Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreIndian Premier League

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

