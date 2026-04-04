IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to build on their winning momentum in IPL 2026 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to field first on the night. The RCB side comes into this clash on the back of a six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, leaving the team refreshed and confident.

Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, RCB’s top order has gained stability, with Devdutt Padikkal rediscovering his form, smashing a 61 off 26 balls against SRH. Rajat Patidar has also thrived in his dual role of captain and middle-order anchor, providing the team with solidity.

RCB’s bowling has also seen a significant uplift. Jacob Duffy filled in seamlessly for Josh Hazlewood, claiming three key wickets against SRH and proving their pace attack can handle any conditions. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have delivered disciplined middle-over spells, keeping opposition batters in check.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in DC vs MI match today? CSK, however, have struggled early this season. Sanju Samson has failed to fire, and their bowlers, including Noor Ahmad and Rahul Chahar, have leaked runs heavily. The Chennai side will need to tighten both batting and bowling to counter a confident and well-rounded RCB lineup at their home ground.

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

RCB vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 35

RCB won: 13

CSK won: 21

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (captain), Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Kanishk Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal.

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, M.S. Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan.

IPL 2026 match on April 5: RCB vs CSK live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 5 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will face off in match 9 of Indian Premier League 2026 on April 5 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs CSK cricket match is scheduled for 7 PM IST on April 5.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match in India?