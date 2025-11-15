IPL 2026 Retentions: Mumbai Indians trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow

Mumbai Indians (MI) have traded left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2026 season, marking the end of his three-year stint with the franchise. The move comes as part of a separate trade agreement between MI and LSG, with the intention of giving the 24-year-old bowler greater playing opportunities in the upcoming season.

MI release Tendulkar to help him secure more game time

Arjun, who was bought by MI for Rs 30 lakh in the 2023 auction, featured in the side’s plans since IPL 2021, though he made his debut only in the 2023 edition, going on to play four matches. Overall, he has appeared in five IPL games, claiming three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36.

Mumbai Indians, in their farewell message, acknowledged his growth and backed him to excel at his new franchise. "Thank you, Arjun, for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family. Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants. We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to grow and get opportunities to make your mark." The franchise is understood to have released him specifically to ensure he gets more consistent playing time — something that seemed difficult in MI’s crowded pace department.