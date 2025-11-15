IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

Weeks of speculation over Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s trade talks between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally came to an end on Saturday, as the batter has parted ways with the inaugural champions to join hands with the five-time champions.

The batter, who has three IPL and three international centuries to his name, is seen as MS Dhoni’s replacement in the squad, both as a leader and a wicketkeeper-batter. Samson’s IPL salary will remain the same ₹18 crore, which he received after being retained by Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson IPL stats

Year Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 2025 9 285 66 35.63 140.39 0 1 27 13 2024 16 531 86 48.27 153.47 0 5 48 24 2023 14 362 66* 30.17 153.39 0 3 25 24 2022 17 458 55 28.63 146.79 0 2 43 26 2021 14 484 119 40.33 136.72 1 2 45 17 2020 14 375 85 28.84 158.89 0 3 21 26 2019 12 342 102* 34.2 148.69 1 0 28 13 2018 15 441 92* 31.5 137.81 0 3 30 19 2017 14 386 102 27.57 141.39 1 2 32 19 2016 14 291 60 26.45 112.35 0 1 20 8 2015 14 204 76 20.4 125.15 0 1 16 8 2014 13 339 74 26.07 124.17 0 2 25 17 2013 11 206 63 25.75 115.73 0 1 19 5 Career 177 4704 119 30.95 139.05 3 26 379 219