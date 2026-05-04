IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav leading MI vs LSG in Mumbai; here's why

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who are playing a do-or-die game in IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, suffered a big setback ahead of the match as their skipper Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been named as the stand-in captain for MI, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, informed about Hardik’s absence by saying that Hardik is not feeling well after suffering a back spasm and hence the management decided to give him rest in today’s game.

IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Notably, this is the second game in IPL 2026 Hardik Pandya has missed due to illness. Rohit returns for MI Suryakumar, after winning the toss, said that the team has made three changes in the playing 11 for the LSG game, and among the changes is former skipper Rohit Sharma, who has missed the last five games for Mumbai after picking a hamstring injury during MI’s April 12 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was earlier reported that the MI management had left the decision to make his return to Rohit, and it seems like the five-time trophy-winning captain is finally match-fit to make his return.

Both teams made changes Apart from Rohit, MI also brought in Corbin Bosch in place of Trent Boult, while Deepak Chahar makes his way back for Robin Minz. On the other hand, LSG have also made three changes, with Avesh Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Josh Inglis coming in for Ayush Badoni, Mohd Choudhary and George Linde. IPL 2026: MI vs LSG playing 11 Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult