IPL 2026: Top 5 most experienced players that will take part this year

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. While every season introduces emerging talent, the spotlight always shines on seasoned players who have seen it all. Their experience under pressure, leadership skills, and ability to guide younger teammates make them invaluable. Here’s a look at the top five oldest players set to feature in IPL 2026.

1. MS Dhoni | 44 Years

Returning for what could be his final IPL season, MS Dhoni continues to captivate fans at 44. With five IPL titles to his name, Dhoni remains an iconic figure in cricket. Though he retired from international cricket in 2020, his deep bond with Chennai Super Kings keeps him in the league. CSK will be hoping to give “Captain Cool” a memorable farewell while drawing on his unmatched experience.

2. Rohit Sharma | 38 Years ALSO READ: IPL 2026 news LIVE: CSK sign Spencer Johnson as replacement player; RCB find new owners Rohit Sharma, one of IPL’s most successful captains and batsmen, shows no signs of slowing down at 38. The Mumbai Indians skipper continues to be a key performer with the bat and a guiding force for his team. His leadership and experience in high-pressure matches make him indispensable as MI aim for another strong campaign. 3. Ravindra Jadeja | 37 Years Ravindra Jadeja, an all-rounder known for his brilliant fielding as well, embarks on a new chapter with Rajasthan Royals this IPL season. With 254 matches under his belt along with multiple title winning campaigns, Jadeja brings a wealth of experience and tactical insight to the side. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball in high-pressure situations makes him a key asset, while his leadership and consistency provide guidance for younger players in the Royals squad.