Kohli to Dhoni: Check full list of highest run-getters in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's iconic batter Virat Kohli has etched his name in the IPL record books by becoming the first player to surpass 8000 runs in the tournament's history. He achieved this milestone during the Eliminator match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals. As of now, Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having accumulated 8618 runs from 266 matches (258 innings), with an impressive average of 39.53. His IPL tally includes 8 centuries and 63 half-centuries, showcasing remarkable consistency in the shortest format.

Trailing him is Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has amassed 7046 runs in 272 matches at an average of 29.73. Overall, 14 players have breached the 4500-run mark in IPL history. Notably, RCB has three names on the list—Kohli, AB de Villiers (5162 runs), and Dinesh Karthik (4842 runs). DC also features prominently with David Warner (6565 runs), KL Rahul (5222 runs), and Faf du Plessis (4773 runs).