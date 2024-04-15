Nepal to SRH: Top five highest team scores in history of T20 cricket

Travis Head hit a 39-ball century and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad smash their record for the highest score in the history of the Indian Premier League. As a result of their mammoth 287/3 score, they managed to get into the second position as far as the highest-ever team scores in the history of T20 cricket are concerned.
Nepal holds the record for the highest-ever team score in the history of T20 cricket as they smashed 314 against Mongolia during the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.
Top Five Highest Team Scores in T20 Cricket History
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Nepal
|314/3
|20
|15.7
|1
|v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/23
|SRH
|287/3
|20
|14.3
|1
|v RCB
|Bengaluru
|15/04/24
|Afghanistan
|278/3
|20
|13.9
|1
|v Ireland
|Dehradun
|23/02/19
|Czech Rep.
|278/4
|20
|13.9
|1
|v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|30/08/19
|SRH
|277/3
|20
|13.85
|1
|v MI
|Hyderabad
|27/03/24