Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 287/3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15

Nepal to SRH Top five highest team scores in history of T20 cricket. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
Travis Head hit a 39-ball century and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad smash their record for the highest score in the history of the Indian Premier League. As a result of their mammoth 287/3 score, they managed to get into the second position as far as the highest-ever team scores in the history of T20 cricket are concerned. 
 

Nepal holds the record for the highest-ever team score in the history of T20 cricket as they smashed 314 against Mongolia during the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. 

Top Five Highest Team Scores in T20 Cricket History

Team Score Overs RR Inns   Opposition Ground Match Date
Nepal 314/3 20 15.7 1   v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/23
SRH 287/3 20 14.3 1   v RCB Bengaluru 15/04/24
Afghanistan 278/3 20 13.9 1   v Ireland Dehradun 23/02/19
Czech Rep. 278/4 20 13.9 1   v Turkey Ilfov County 30/08/19
SRH 277/3 20 13.85 1   v MI Hyderabad 27/03/24

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

