IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad Pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium's stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, March 25, at 7:30 pm IST in match number five of Indian Premier League (2025).

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Gujarat vs Punjab Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Both GT and PBKS suffered a disappointing season in IPL 2024, as they finished at eighth and ninth spot in the points table respectively. However, they have both revamped their sides with some new faces after the mega auction for IPL 2025. GT will now have premium players like Jos Buttler and Md Siraj with them this season, while PBKS will be led by the winning skipper of last season, Shreyas Iyer. Now, before the two teams start their campaign in Ahmedabad, let us take a look at what the wicket is expected to offer them and also some interesting stats of IPL from the venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, often resulting in high-scoring games. The average first-innings score hovers around 200, with the pitch offering consistent bounce. While pacers can extract some early movement, the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, bringing spinners into play. The hard and dry surface provides a fair contest for both batters and bowlers. With clear skies expected, fans can anticipate an exciting match. Despite the pitch slowing down in the second innings, captains may still prefer to chase, considering the historical success of teams batting second here.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Narendra Modi Stadium

ALSO READ: Top 10 highest successful run chases in Indian Premier League history The last time an IPL match was organised at Narendra Modi Stadium, it was Rajasthan Royals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of IPL 2024. In the match, RCB, while batting first with the help of cameos from Virat Kohli (33), Rajat Patidar (34), and Mahipal Lomror (32), put up a challenging total of 172 for 8 on the board. In reply, RR, with the help of Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Riyan Parag (36), chased down the target with six balls and four wickets to spare and booked their place in Qualifier Two of that season.

GT’s record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a decent run at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 9 out of their 16 matches played at the venue.

Other key stats for Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The highest team score at the venue was set by Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 233 for 3 against Mumbai Indians in 2023. Conversely, the lowest total recorded was also by GT, bowled out for just 89 against Delhi Capitals in 2024.

Shubman Gill leads the run charts at the stadium, amassing 953 runs, while Mohit Sharma has taken the most wickets, claiming 29 scalps.

Gill also holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue, smashing 129 against Mumbai Indians in 2023.

On the bowling front, Mohit Sharma's 5 for 10 against Mumbai Indians in 2023 stands as the best performance.

The stadium tends to favour teams batting second, as seen from the 36 IPL matches played there — teams chasing have won 20 times compared to the 15 victories for teams batting first, with one match ending in a tie. The Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed several memorable IPL performances.