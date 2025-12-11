Home / Cricket / News / AB InBev named official beer partner of ICC for major tournaments from 2026

AB InBev named official beer partner of ICC for major tournaments from 2026

The deal covers all major men's and women's ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027, kicking off with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

ICC and AB InBev brand collaboration
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that AB InBev, the world’s largest brewing company, will be the official beer partner for all major ICC events starting in 2026. This collaboration will see Budweiser 0.0, Budweiser’s non-alcoholic beer, leading the charge in India, while other AB InBev brands will be active in regions such as Europe and Africa.
 
A Partnership for Global Fan Engagement
 
Through this partnership, AB InBev and the ICC aim to bring more moments of celebration, choice, and enjoyment to cricket fans of legal drinking age across the globe. The deal covers all major men’s and women’s ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027, kicking off with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Other key events include the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 in Sri Lanka, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
 
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta Welcomes the Collaboration
 
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “Cricket is one of the world’s most beloved sports, with more than two billion fans, and ICC events serve as the largest global platforms for passion. AB InBev has consistently been at the forefront of creating memorable fan experiences, and this partnership is a natural alliance between two organizations focused on elevating moments and creating lasting memories through innovation.” 
 
Gupta further added, “We are thrilled to welcome AB InBev to the ICC’s esteemed list of commercial partners. Together, we look forward to delivering multi-dimensional event experiences and amplifying the excitement for cricket worldwide.”  "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the International Cricket Council. Budweiser has been at the heart of celebrations in India for two decades, and as the leading premium beer brand in the country, this is the perfect moment to bring our passion for celebration to the sport that brings millions together.  Our ambition is to elevate every cricket moment – from the roar in the stands to the chants in living rooms, and shine the spotlight on the fans who make the game iconic. Together with the ICC, we will deliver world-class experiences that make cricket celebrations unmistakably Budweiser, proudly, responsibly, and always in the hands of those who make the moment matter" Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India said during the press conference.
 
AB InBev’s Vision for Global Fan Experience
 
Commenting on the partnership, Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, highlighted the growth of cricket as a sport, stating, “Cricket is one of the world’s most popular and fastest-growing sports. We are excited to connect with fans on this monumental global stage.”
 
Marcondes continued, “Beer is the beverage of socialization, and moderation, and this collaboration with the ICC presents an incredible opportunity for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere.”
 
A Partnership Built on Shared Values
 
With the ICC’s massive global fan base and AB InBev’s track record of engaging experiences, the partnership is poised to drive fan interaction and engagement across multiple platforms. By aligning with cricket’s largest events, AB InBev aims to deepen its connection with audiences and offer unique experiences, both in-stadium and through various digital activations.
 
This partnership marks a new era of collaboration, promising exciting activations and unforgettable moments for cricket fans globally.

Topics :Cricket NewsICC

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

