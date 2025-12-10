Pat Cummins fit again to lead Australia ahead of Adelaide Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been recalled to the Test squad for the third Ashes Test, starting December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. His selection is the only change, as Cricket Australia announced an otherwise unchanged 15-man squad for the crucial match.

Cummins had been unavailable for the first two Tests due to a lumbar stress issue and last played competitive cricket in July during the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park.

Cummins Near Selection Earlier, but Team Opted for Extra Preparation

The fast bowler was reportedly close to making his comeback during the Gabba Test, as his rehabilitation progressed more smoothly than anticipated. However, team management chose caution, allowing him to bowl extended spells in match-scenario simulations instead of pushing for an early return.

Head coach Andrew McDonald noted that Cummins' recovery was ahead of schedule and that the training workload helped bring him to near-match readiness. He suggested that, barring unexpected issues, Cummins would be fit to lead the side and walk out for the coin toss in Adelaide. Khawaja Retains His Place Despite Limited Game Time Veteran opener Usman Khawaja remains part of the squad even though he featured only briefly in Perth and was unavailable for the Gabba Test due to a back concern. McDonald shared that Khawaja trained well during the Brisbane sessions and is expected to be fully fit for the next match. He added that Khawaja's batting role is flexible, and the team values players who can adapt to different positions in the order.

Selection Dilemmas Loom for the Bowling Attack With Nathan Lyon also set for a return alongside Cummins, the selectors face tough decisions. Only one of Scott Boland, Michael Neser, or Brendan Doggett is likely to make the final XI, given the balance required for the Adelaide conditions. McDonald mentioned that the manageable gap between the previous Tests allowed the coaching group to target the strongest possible lineup for Adelaide. He indicated that resting bowlers would become more relevant later in the series, particularly in the Melbourne and Sydney matches. Australia Eye Ashes Retention with 2–0 Lead