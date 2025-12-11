T20 World Cup tickets are live! Here's how you can book your tickets

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moved a major step closer on Thursday with the opening of ticket sales, marking what the governing body calls its most accessible global event yet. The ICC confirmed that tickets will be available from 18:45 IST on the official portal, with entry-level prices set at historic lows to encourage wider participation. Fans in India can secure seats starting at just Rs 100, while those attending matches in Sri Lanka can begin at LKR 1,000. With more than two million tickets being released across the first phase and fixtures spread over eight venues between February 7 and March 8, the governing body aims to ensure that the world-class tournament is experienced by as many fans as possible inside stadiums.
Pricing strategy for Phase I
The ICC has introduced one of its most ambitious affordability initiatives, reducing the traditional financial barrier associated with global cricket events. Phase I pricing begins at Rs 100 in India — an entry point rarely seen at a major ICC tournament. Sri Lankan venues follow suit with a baseline of LKR 1,000. ICC officials said that this effort is intended to “open the gates wider than ever” and enable fans across backgrounds and geographies to take part in cricket’s biggest celebration.
How to book ICC T20 World Cup tickets: Step-wise guide
Step 1. Open the official ticket portal
Go to tickets.cricketworldcup.com — this is the central platform for all T20 World Cup ticket purchases. Bookmark it before sales go live at 18:45 IST.
Step 2. Register or sign in
Create an account with your name, email and mobile number. All confirmations and e-tickets will be sent to your registered email, so use an active one.
Step 3. Complete profile/verification
Fill in any additional details the portal requests. Some matches or venues may require ID verification, so completing this early saves time.
Step 4. Choose your match
Browse the fixtures list and select the match, venue and date you want. Ensure you check the local start time for the city you’re booking.
Step 5. Select ticket category
Phase I offers multiple price bands, starting at:
- Rs 100 in India
- LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka
- Higher categories (premium, hospitality, pavilion, etc.) appear as per venue availability.
Step 6. Pick your seats
If a seating map is available, choose specific seats. For high-demand fixtures, selecting fewer seats or split sections may increase your chances.
Step 7. Add to cart and review
Double-check:
- Match and venue
- Date and time
- Category
- Number of tickets
- Final pricing including taxes
- Make corrections before proceeding to payment.
Step 8. Make payment
Pay through the available options such as debit/credit card, UPI, net banking or international cards (depending on the country and portal). Avoid using public Wi-Fi during payment.
Step 9. Get confirmation and e-tickets
After payment, you will receive:
- A booking confirmation email
- E-tickets (usually attached or later delivered as downloadable PDFs)
BCCI welcomes fans with commitment to stadium experience
BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia said the low starting price would significantly elevate fan enthusiasm and ensure that match days mirror India’s deep connection with cricket. He said the board has coordinated with stakeholders to provide modern facilities, efficient logistics and a seamless match-day environment, expressing confidence that fans from India and around the world will enjoy memorable experiences throughout the event.
Sri Lanka Cricket invites global supporters
Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva expressed pride in co-hosting the tournament and encouraged supporters to book early to avoid missing key fixtures. He noted that Sri Lankan venues are preparing to offer an atmosphere rich in passion, colour and hospitality, reinforcing the nation’s longstanding reputation as a welcoming cricket destination.
A global tournament set across two nations
India and Sri Lanka will co-host the landmark 10th edition, bringing 20 teams and 55 matches to eight storied venues. The action starts with Pakistan facing the Netherlands in Colombo, followed by West Indies meeting Bangladesh in Kolkata and India taking on the USA in Mumbai. Iconic stadiums such as Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium and Kandy’s Pallekele International Stadium are among the key host sites.
ICC leadership emphasises accessibility and vision
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta described the start of ticket sales as a defining moment, noting that the organisation’s core vision for 2026 centres on making world-class cricket available to “every fan, regardless of financial limitations.” He said that by placing affordability at the heart of the strategy, the ICC hopes to create a stadium atmosphere driven by emotion, inclusivity and mass participation. Gupta also said that the expanded 20-team format positions the 2026 edition as the most ambitious T20 World Cup ever staged.