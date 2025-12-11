India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Mullanpur pitch report, key stadium stats

The India vs South Africa second T20 International today promises another intriguing contest as the action shifts to Mullanpur, which will be hosting its first-ever men’s T20I. India head into the clash riding high after a dominant win in the opener, but all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who is yet to make his mark in the format. With little turnaround time between matches, Gill will hope for a substantial knock as he continues to search for the right tempo at the top. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, too, will be eager for runs, especially with India looking to build continuity ahead of the World Cup.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, match timings, live streaming Hardik Pandya’s return was a major boost in the first game, where his all-round impact stood out. Arshdeep Singh combining with Jasprit Bumrah up front worked well, and India are unlikely to change a winning combination. South Africa, meanwhile, must quickly regroup after being blown away for 74 and need better partnerships to challenge India on a tricky surface. India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch report The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball. The outfield is rapid, enabling boundary opportunities when batters time the ball well. Early on, seamers may extract movement, while spinners can come into play as the surface settles. A competitive first-innings total is likely to hover around the mid-160s, making shot selection and partnerships crucial.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Mullanpur India and South Africa will both be playing their first T20I match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Thursday. Key T20 stats of Mullanpur Stadium The India vs South Africa 2nd T20 match on Thursday will be the first-ever men’s T20 International to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The venue has only hosted domestic T20 matches and IPL fixtures so far. In total, around 23 recognised T20 matches have been played here, and the ground has shown a tendency to favour teams batting first, with 15 wins, while chasing teams have managed victory eight times.